Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint

The incident follow vandalism to Boston's Columbus statue earlier this month.

North End resident Daniel Heffernan takes a picture of the statue of Christopher Columbus after it was removed from its pedestal at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in the North End on June 11. Another Columbus statue, in Worcester, was defaced Monday night.
North End resident Daniel Heffernan takes a picture of the statue of Christopher Columbus after it was removed from its pedestal at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in the North End on June 11. Another Columbus statue, in Worcester, was defaced Monday night. –Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
June 23, 2020 | 12:53 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Worcester was splashed with red paint and defaced with the word “genocide” early Tuesday morning, according to a published report.

It was the second time this month that a statue of the Italian explorer in the state has been vandalized amid nationwide racial injustice protests.

Surveillance video showed two men vandalizing the monument at about 3:30 a.m. and running away, police told The Telegram & Gazette.

Officers recovered a bucket of red paint, a bag and spray paint from the scene. City workers started cleaning the statue later in the morning. No arrests were announced.

The statue was a gift to the city in 1978 by local attorney Nunziato Fusaro in memory of his wife, Esther.

Columbus statues around the country as well as other monuments with racist connections have been targeted by protesters speaking out against police brutality.

Boston’s Columbus statue had its head knocked off earlier this month. It was taken down and Mayor Marty Walsh said the city would reassess its meaning. A Columbus statue in Richmond, Virginia was toppled and thrown into a lake during protests on June 9.

