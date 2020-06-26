7-year-old boy drowns in Vermont

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A 7-year-old Stockbridge, Vermont, boy has been identified as the victim of what is being described as an accidental drowning, police said.

Gabriel McEachern was with his parents, two siblings and another large family Wednesday evening in the White River, police said.

The children were playing and wading in shallow water near the shore. Shortly before 9 p.m., Gabriel’s father found him submerged in the water. Gabriel was pulled to shore, and lifesaving efforts were begun.

He was flown to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead.

In another drowning incident in Lake Champlain, police say divers recovered the body Thursday of 52-year-old Dennis Rabideau, of Mooers Forks, New York. He disappeared on Tuesday after jumping from a boat near Alburg.

