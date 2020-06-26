Man struck by 2 vehicles on I-93 in Milton dies at hospital

A 49-year-old Mattapan man was struck twice Thursday night while a “pedestrian” on Interstate 93 northbound in Milton and later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Tat Segundo was reportedly struck first by the passenger-side mirror of a 2014 Honda CRV driven by a 25-year-old woman near Exit 9 in Milton, according to state police. Segundo was then reportedly struck by the front bumper of a 2007 Dodge Caliber, driven by a 30-year-old man.

Segundo was taken to Boston Medical Center where he died of his injuries, state police said. Authorities were continuing to investigate.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.