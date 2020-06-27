State House rally draws larger group of counter protesters

A rally to support law enforcement officers organized by “Super Happy Fun America,” the group behind last year’s controversial “Straight Pride Parade,” swiftly drew counter protesters outside the Massachusetts State House on Saturday afternoon.

The group, citing calls to reallocate police funding in Boston and across the nation following the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody last month, said on Facebook demonstrators “walk in support of law enforcement and remember those who have lost their lives during the insanity but go unacknowledged by the media.”

Solidarity Against Hate Boston, a coalition of local community groups and people speaking out against fascist organizing, helmed the counter showing, which it called “All Out Against White Supremacy!,” according to a Facebook event page.

Photos and videos from the scene indicate a larger number of people flocked to the area to stand against the rally hosted by “Super Happy Fun America.”

Separately, a “March Like a Mother for Black Lives” rally was held in Copley Square, where speakers scheduled to address the crowd included Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and city councilors Kim Janey and Michelle Wu, according to organizers.

“We will center Black mothers while celebrating and activating all mothers into action for Black lives,” organizers said. “Our speakers will inform and inspire you to live out the cornerstones of our movement in public safety reform, maternal health, education, and economic justice.”

Meanwhile, cyclists joined “The Ride for Black Lives” — organized by Boston Bike Party, NewEnglandBikeLife, and Bikes Not Bombs — and rode a 10-mile route starting at Franklin Park, traveling through Dorchester and Roxbury to Nubian Square.

“‘The Ride for Black Lives’ is a bike ride in solidarity with the fight against systems and acts of oppression, police brutality against, criminal injustice system against, and murder of Black people, including and especially LGBTQ+, disabled, and poor folks,” the groups wrote on social media.

Here are photos and videos from the three events:

At the State House and Boston Common:

UPDATE – Demonstrators on State House side of protests are starting to pack up their flags and signs. pic.twitter.com/cDLFoaTrjy — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) June 27, 2020

Latest: Boston crows chants “why are neo-nazis on your side?” White supremacists have often been accepted and organized among the right wing side at these events (Patriot Front, others)

Just before we arrived several got pointed out by a conservative attendee pic.twitter.com/Jxw0kX77tQ — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 27, 2020

Happening now in #Boston, #BLM protesters drown out small demonstration of pro-Trump, blue lives, straight pride, 3%er (etc??). Heavy police presence throughout Boston Common. Happy Pride, Black trans lives matter! pic.twitter.com/vAXtKvh9FP — Erin Diel (@dielwithit) June 27, 2020

Third scuffle of the day. Unclear the genesis. pic.twitter.com/wNbculSrbj — Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 27, 2020

Woman with a “Confront your racist peers” sign is standing off with some of the pro cop dudes. pic.twitter.com/WR4qRz3QGW — Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 27, 2020

Pro cop rally is all done and everyone is gone. Still large group of counterprotesters on Beacon Street. pic.twitter.com/yuHKAwsaBu — Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) June 27, 2020

At Copley Square:

Vernee Wilkinson, a mother of two, during the March Like A Mother for Black Lives rally at Copley Square. Organizers say the peaceful, family-friendly event was created in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. —Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

There are no movements for change in this country without young people and women. There would no Dr. King without Coretta. Shouts to the organizers for #marchlikeamother . We all must be uncomfortable, stretched & inconvienced. pic.twitter.com/oInzZfIvQ0 — Representative Liz Miranda (@RepLizMiranda) June 27, 2020

Biking through Roxbury and Dorchester:

The Ride for Black Lives this am was amazing , it was a gift. We must be reminded that Boston & Massachusetts are not free from being leaders and accomplices in slavery, segregation , & racial injustice. So because of that we must keep sharing the burden to change. pic.twitter.com/lSSnWCgNhn — Representative Liz Miranda (@RepLizMiranda) June 27, 2020