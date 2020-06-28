Attorney General Maura Healey’s office providing $300,000 to fund summer jobs for teens

“Our summer jobs program provides teens across the state with an opportunity to challenge themselves, build new skills, and make a difference in their own communities by promoting healthy living,” Healey said in a statement.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey –Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe
AP
June 28, 2020 | 9:22 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is providing $300,000 in grant funding to 73 organizations across the state to fund youth summer jobs focused on promoting health and wellness.

This is the sixth year the office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which gives teens a chance to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness and healthy living.

The grant program is funded with health care and fair labor-related settlement money.

Grant recipients must have coronavirus safety protocols including protective equipment, social distancing, and transitioning to virtual workspaces.

Some of the jobs funded this year include building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm and addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities.

Since its launch in 2015, the program has funded more than 900 jobs.

TOPICS: Local Business Health Massachusetts

