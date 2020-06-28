Fourth of July flyover: Dept. of Defense plans aerial salute in Boston, other cities

With the coronavirus pandemic lurking in the background, and Boston’s annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular canceled, this year’s Fourth of July weekend celebrations are seemingly a bust — but if you keep your eyes to the sky, you’re in for a show.

The Department of Defense is planning an aerial salute to several cities that played roles in the American Revolution, including Boston.

Flyovers will begin in Boston before heading to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, according to a Pentagon news release.

From Baltimore, officials said the aircraft will join other DOD and heritage jets in the Salute to America over the U.S. capital.

The scheduled hours for each city’s flyover are still under planning, though officials said they’ll be announcing the exact timing soon.