Maynard police issue silver alert for missing 86-year-old woman

Police say Betty Thorndike was driving to Plymouth in a 2014 gray Honda Accord, but she never made it to her destination.

.
–Maynard Police Department
June 28, 2020 | 11:51 AM

Police have turned to the public for help finding a Maynard woman believed to be missing since Saturday afternoon. 

Maynard Police Chief Michael Noble said 86-year-old Betty Thorndike was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she was traveling on Route 117 west and stopped to ask an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth, according to a news release.  

Thorndike was driving a 2014 gray Honda Accord with the Massachusetts registration PL401. 

Later that day, the officer reportedly checked with the location she had been driving to, hoping to confirm her safety, and discovered she had never arrived. 

According to a preliminary investigation, Thorndike suffers from memory impairment and she had recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth.

Police issued a silver alert for her Saturday, and as of Sunday morning, her whereabouts are still unknown. 

Maynard police are urging anyone who believes they may have located Thorndike to call officers at 978-897-1011. 

