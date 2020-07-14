Vacationing Everett mayor drafted to officiate wedding on Cape

Newlyweds Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens with their last minute officiant Mayor Carlo DeMaria. —Provided

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria was enjoying his vacation on Saturday in West Yarmouth when he was approached by a woman on the beach with an emergency.

Her daughter, Naomi Wiens, was supposed to get married at sunset but the reverend booked to perform the wedding ceremony had to cancel due to a last-minute crisis. The bride, a surgeon, was already in her wedding dress and she and her then-fiance Matt Kalliath, had no one to marry them.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to cancel plans for a big wedding and instead planned an intimate ceremony on the Cape, where Kalliath will be joining Cape Cod Hospital.

Advertisement

The frantic mother asked the Everett mayor — a total stranger — if he could perform the ceremony. DeMaria told the woman he didn’t have the authority to do so, but he called Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to ask for special permission to perform the ceremony.

He received it and officiated the wedding ceremony for the surgeons at sunset on the beach as planned, according to a press release about the day. The governor called the couple afterwards to offer his congratulations.

According to the release, the newlyweds are thanking DeMaria for his help on their big day by presenting him with a gift during a special luncheon on Tuesday in Mashpee.