Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers

“Uber and Lyft have built their billion-dollar businesses while denying their drivers basic employee protections and benefits for years,” the state’s attorney general, Maura Healey said.

A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
–Richard Vogel/Associated Press/File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Kate Conger and Daisuke Wakabayashi,
New York Times Service
July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM

Uber and Lyft should treat their drivers in Massachusetts as employees with the right to receive benefits, instead of misclassifying them as independent contractors, the state’s attorney general said in a lawsuit filed against the ride-hailing companies.

The suit, made public Tuesday, makes Massachusetts the second state after California to challenge how Uber and Lyft classify drivers and could deal another blow to their business model. Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general, mailed in the complaint to Massachusetts Superior Court in Suffolk County.

Uber, Lyft and other gig economy companies have maintained that their drivers are independent contractors who are ineligible for benefits like sick leave, paid time off and unemployment insurance. But the companies are facing increasing pressure to reclassify drivers as employees, who would have greater recourse to push back for better working conditions and pay.

Advertisement

“Uber and Lyft have built their billion-dollar businesses while denying their drivers basic employee protections and benefits for years,” Healey said in a statement. “This business model is unfair and exploitative. We are seeking this determination from the court because these drivers have a right to be treated fairly.”

Massachusetts is asking the court to rule that the drivers for Uber and Lyft are, in fact, employees under state law. It is also seeking an injunction to prevent the companies from denying drivers protections afforded to employees.

An Uber spokesman, Matt Kallman, said in a statement: “We will contest this action in court, as it flies in the face of what the vast majority of drivers want: to work independently. We stand ready to work with the state to modernize our laws, so that independent workers receive new protections while maintaining the flexibility they prefer.”

“This lawsuit threatens to eliminate work for more than 50,000 people in Massachusetts at the worst possible time,” said Julie Wood, a spokeswoman for Lyft. “Drivers don’t want this — most drive only a few hours a week, and they have chosen to drive using Lyft precisely because of the independence it gives them to make money in their spare time.”

Advertisement

Although the Massachusetts law was enacted in 2004, the state had not tried to enforce it against Uber and the other gig economy startups that have disrupted transportation, hospitality and food delivery over the last decade. Instead, Uber drivers in Massachusetts have sought employment status through individual lawsuits and class actions, but many of those cases have been pushed into arbitration or are still making their way through the court system.

The state is suing now because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in the attorney general’s office said. Employment protections like paid sick leave, health insurance and guaranteed income are especially valuable during a global health crisis. Uber and Lyft have said they will provide drivers with financial assistance for up to 14 days if they test positive for the virus or are forced to stay home. Demand for rides has plunged during the crisis, however, curbing the ability of many drivers to earn an income.

Some drivers welcomed the lawsuit and said it could improve working conditions.

“I believed the lie. I thought I was an independent contractor with my own business, but Uber and Lyft controlled how much I got paid, where I drove,” said Felipe Martinez, chairman of the Boston Independent Drivers Guild, a group that advocates on the behalf of Uber and Lyft drivers. “I realized I was an employee in disguise.”

Uber and Lyft are also fighting a legal battle in California, where the state attorney general and city attorneys of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego sued the companies to enforce a state law, known as Assembly Bill 5, that defines gig economy workers as employees.

Advertisement

Massachusetts and California use similar legal tests to determine whether workers are independent contractors or employees. Laws in both states say a worker should be classified as an employee if the employer controls the worker’s wages and schedule, the worker performs a service that is a core part of the employer’s business and the worker does not have an independently established business doing similar work.

Uber has argued that its core business is technology, not rides, and therefore drivers are not a key part of its business. It has also tweaked its service in California since AB 5 went into effect Jan. 1, allowing drivers to see fares upfront and reject low-paying rides without paying a penalty.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have also poured tens of millions of dollars into Proposition 22, a measure on the November ballot in California that, if passed, would exempt them from the state’s labor law.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Massachusetts join us in this fight to protect vulnerable workers,” said Dennis Herrera, city attorney of San Francisco. “Under the law, their drivers are employees, plain and simple.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Transportation Business Jobs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon
Local
'I’ve never been this way about any president': Mendon man shares why he isn't voting for Trump again in now-viral video July 14, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Jessica Rinaldi
National News
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students July 14, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
Marty Walsh launches pilot program to help residents seal, expunge criminal records July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Cambridge
'Just wait for the purge': Cambridge police union edits, apologizes for post on Senate police reform bill July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Pine Street Inn
Pine Street Inn leases former hotel to help social distancing during coronavirus pandemic July 14, 2020 | 2:20 PM
After a car collided with a Verizon truck, it struck a women walking nearby.
Crime
A woman was hit by a driver fleeing police in Back Bay, according to witnesses July 14, 2020 | 1:53 PM
City of Boston
Local
City Hall Plaza is getting a makeover. Here's what to know. July 14, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with CNN's John King Monday.
MAYOR ON CNN
Walsh on Trump's pandemic response: He's 'pretty much wrong in every single thing' July 14, 2020 | 12:24 PM
The MythBusters Team, from left: Grant Imahara, Jamie Hyneman, Kari Byron, Adam Savage and Tory Belleci in San Francisco, CA, on August 14, 2007.
Grant Imahara
Grant Imahara, engineer who co-hosted ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49 July 14, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Harvard Yard sits mostly empty at Harvard University in Cambridge last week. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday, July 13, seeking to block a new rule that would revoke the visas of foreign students who take classes entirely online in the fall.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
At Harvard and beyond, voices of students reflect dire repercussions of new visa rules July 14, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Newlyweds Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens with their last minute officiant Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
EMERGENCY OFFICIATOR
Vacationing Everett mayor drafted to officiate wedding on Cape July 14, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police Violence in Boston, Massachusetts on June 22, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill July 14, 2020 | 9:40 AM
A Boston EMS crew wheels in a patient to MGH from their ambulance.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Millions have lost health insurance in pandemic-driven recession July 14, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Matthew Silveira
Wellfleet
Missing Beverly man's vehicle found abandoned in Wellfleet July 14, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Trump book
Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle July 13, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Protesters chant as they march near City Hall, Monday, July 13, 2020, following a news conference held by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. Durkan and Best were critical of a plan backed by several city council members that seeks to cut the police department's budget by 50 percent.
Racial Justice
Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50 percent police cut July 13, 2020 | 9:03 PM
In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a bartender mixes a drink while wearing a mask and face shield at Slater's 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation's most populated state.
Coronavirus
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches July 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell had ex-British military as security at N.H. estate, prosecutors say July 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Politics
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike July 13, 2020 | 6:09 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 13: A health care worker test people for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida health officials on Sunday reported 15,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state of Florida tries to contain the recent spike in cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases July 13, 2020 | 4:03 PM
CAMBRIDGE,,MA - 7/06/2020: Massachusetts phase three during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today is the first day that gyms can be opened. Paola Santander (cq) of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC:
Phase 3
Let us know: What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3? July 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Grocery stores
Confusion in stores as state lifts order that banned reusable grocery bags July 13, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Media
'You should be speaking English': N.H. radio host kicked off the air after tirade against Spanish-speaking workers July 13, 2020 | 2:55 PM
In an image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla., after a white mob massacred hundreds of Black people and destroyed a prospering Black business district in 1921.
TULSA MASSACRE
A century after a race massacre, Tulsa finally digs for suspected mass graves July 13, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Nathalia Bruno, 24, of Newark, returns to Passaic, NJ., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to see her car in the storm drain. Emergency personnel searched and found a Toyota Prius that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. Nathalia Bruno survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. The car was found on Wednesday. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)
New Jersey
A flood dragged her into a three-quarter-mile tunnel. Miraculously, she survived. July 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Naya Rivera
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead in California lake July 13, 2020 | 1:44 PM