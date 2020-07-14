‘I’ve never been this way about any president’: Mendon man shares why he isn’t voting for Trump again in now-viral video

The video, shared on Twitter by Republican Voters Against Trump, has been viewed roughly 2.4 million times.

SHARE TWEET 36 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
updated on July 14, 2020

Wearing a Boston Bruins shirt, Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon unleashed and recorded a tirade, riddled with F-bombs and other profanities, on why he isn’t voting for President Donald Trump this year.

And, for a man who says he doesn’t “do social media,” Farmer appears to have struck a nerve, as his video, posted to Twitter by Republican Voters Against Trump just over 24 hours ago, now has roughly 2.4 million views.

Republican Voters Against Trump, or RVAT, endeavors to pull away some of the incumbent president’s support by using stories of voters who say they will not vote for Trump this time around, according to The New York Times. RVAT has a $10 million advertising campaign to get its message off the ground.

Advertisement

“I’d vote for a tuna fish sandwich before I’d vote for Donald Trump again,” states a quote on the group’s homepage.

While other videos the group has uploaded have reached the tens-of-thousands of views, something about Farmer’s video must have resonated, catapulting him to viral fame overnight. In its tweet accompanying the video, RVAT says Farmer “takes you on a ride” and “you gotta watch the whole thing.”

“I can’t take this anymore, this guy, he’s like a Tasmanian devil,” he says. “He frickin’, he just throws bombs everywhere, people can’t even keep up with the stuff that he’s saying now.”

Farmer wants his kids to go back to school, but he believes they, along with the teachers, are at risk. He also describes that he has autoimmune diseases.

“This guy couldn’t lead frickin’ his way out of a frickin’ wet paper bag,” he said. “I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

Farmer said he voted for Trump last time since he “could not stand Hillary Clinton.”

“I feel like I’m in frickin’ prison, it’s brutal,” he said. “And I’ve never been this way about any president. This guy should get the frick off Twitter. All he does is watch the goddamn news.”

Advertisement

He also notes that he thinks the president believes he’s a target and complains.

“You are a goddamn sorry excuse for a frickin’ human being,” Farmer said. “Please do not become president. If we vote this guy back in again, I’m done. I can’t do it anymore.”

Because of the video’s success, RVAT uploaded Farmer’s entire video, just over 4 ½ minutes long, to Youtube, where it had gotten just over 56,000 as of about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In closing, Farmer tells the incumbent president to “shut the [expletive] up for once.”

“Good night, Donald,” Farmer says while flipping the bird at the camera.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Politics National Donald Trump

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell Is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk July 14, 2020 | 8:35 PM
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in U.S. poised for final testing July 14, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Coronavirus
Long lines, delayed results, and lacking access: Here's the latest on coronavirus testing in Mass. July 14, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection July 14, 2020 | 6:25 PM
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
Uber, Lyft
Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Jessica Rinaldi
National News
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students July 14, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
Marty Walsh launches pilot program to help residents seal, expunge criminal records July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Cambridge
'Just wait for the purge': Cambridge police union edits, apologizes for post on Senate police reform bill July 14, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Pine Street Inn
Pine Street Inn leases former hotel to help social distancing during coronavirus pandemic July 14, 2020 | 2:20 PM
After a car collided with a Verizon truck, it struck a women walking nearby.
Crime
A woman was hit by a driver fleeing police in Back Bay, according to witnesses July 14, 2020 | 1:53 PM
City of Boston
Local
City Hall Plaza is getting a makeover. Here's what to know. July 14, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with CNN's John King Monday.
MAYOR ON CNN
Walsh on Trump's pandemic response: He's 'pretty much wrong in every single thing' July 14, 2020 | 12:24 PM
The MythBusters Team, from left: Grant Imahara, Jamie Hyneman, Kari Byron, Adam Savage and Tory Belleci in San Francisco, CA, on August 14, 2007.
Grant Imahara
Grant Imahara, engineer who co-hosted ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49 July 14, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Harvard Yard sits mostly empty at Harvard University in Cambridge last week. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday, July 13, seeking to block a new rule that would revoke the visas of foreign students who take classes entirely online in the fall.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
At Harvard and beyond, voices of students reflect dire repercussions of new visa rules July 14, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Newlyweds Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens with their last minute officiant Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
EMERGENCY OFFICIATOR
Vacationing Everett mayor drafted to officiate wedding on Cape July 14, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police Violence in Boston, Massachusetts on June 22, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill July 14, 2020 | 9:40 AM
A Boston EMS crew wheels in a patient to MGH from their ambulance.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Millions have lost health insurance in pandemic-driven recession July 14, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Matthew Silveira
Wellfleet
Missing Beverly man's vehicle found abandoned in Wellfleet July 14, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Trump book
Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle July 13, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Protesters chant as they march near City Hall, Monday, July 13, 2020, following a news conference held by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. Durkan and Best were critical of a plan backed by several city council members that seeks to cut the police department's budget by 50 percent.
Racial Justice
Seattle mayor, City Council at odds over 50 percent police cut July 13, 2020 | 9:03 PM
In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a bartender mixes a drink while wearing a mask and face shield at Slater's 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation's most populated state.
Coronavirus
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches July 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell had ex-British military as security at N.H. estate, prosecutors say July 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Politics
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike July 13, 2020 | 6:09 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 13: A health care worker test people for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida health officials on Sunday reported 15,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state of Florida tries to contain the recent spike in cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases July 13, 2020 | 4:03 PM
CAMBRIDGE,,MA - 7/06/2020: Massachusetts phase three during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today is the first day that gyms can be opened. Paola Santander (cq) of Medford works out at Healthworks in Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC:
Phase 3
Let us know: What businesses do you feel safe visiting during Phase 3? July 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Grocery stores
Confusion in stores as state lifts order that banned reusable grocery bags July 13, 2020 | 3:40 PM