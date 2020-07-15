Read the obituary for beloved Brockton principal Brian Rogan, 58

The Brockton community is mourning the passing of beloved elementary school principal Brian Rogan.

The 58-year-old educator died Sunday, according to his obituary. Rogan began his 36-year career as a student teacher at the Kennedy Elementary School, eventually taking on the position of principal in 2008.

“It would be impossible to describe what Brian Rogan has meant not only to the Kennedy School, but to our entire community,” Brockton Public School Superintendent Mike Thomas wrote in a message to the district on Sunday night about the 58-year-old’s unexpected passing. “The Kennedy’s unique culture and traditions were built and lovingly maintained by Brian Rogan. He made the Kennedy School a wonderful place to work and learn.”

Thomas said the district is offering support for any staff members or students who may need assistance in light of the principal’s passing.

In addition to his work in the school district, Rogan served for more than 40 years as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities.

“A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary. “Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.”

Funeral services for Rogan will be held on Monday. His family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brockton Educational Foundation. Read the full obituary for the beloved educator, shared by Hayes Funeral Home, below: