Read the obituary for beloved Brockton principal Brian Rogan, 58
“Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.”
The Brockton community is mourning the passing of beloved elementary school principal Brian Rogan.
The 58-year-old educator died Sunday, according to his obituary. Rogan began his 36-year career as a student teacher at the Kennedy Elementary School, eventually taking on the position of principal in 2008.
“It would be impossible to describe what Brian Rogan has meant not only to the Kennedy School, but to our entire community,” Brockton Public School Superintendent Mike Thomas wrote in a message to the district on Sunday night about the 58-year-old’s unexpected passing. “The Kennedy’s unique culture and traditions were built and lovingly maintained by Brian Rogan. He made the Kennedy School a wonderful place to work and learn.”
Thomas said the district is offering support for any staff members or students who may need assistance in light of the principal’s passing.
In addition to his work in the school district, Rogan served for more than 40 years as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities.
“A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary. “Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.”
Funeral services for Rogan will be held on Monday. His family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brockton Educational Foundation. Read the full obituary for the beloved educator, shared by Hayes Funeral Home, below:
Brian P. Rogan, a beloved longtime elementary school principal and educator, passed away at his home on July 12, 2020, at the age of 58 years old. Brian was born in Boston and raised in Framingham, one of six children to Francis J. and Mary T. (Brunnick) Rogan, Jr. He attended St. Bridget’s Elementary School and was a graduate of Marian High School. Brian studied at Bridgewater State College, earning his B.S. in Elementary Education and subsequently, a M. Ed. in Education Administration.
Brian completed his student teaching at Brockton’s Kennedy Elementary School. This school was not only where he began his career, it was to become the devoted focus of his professional life for the next 36 years. In 1984, Brian was hired as a teacher in the neighborhood resource room. Always one to encourage his students and colleagues to continue learning and setting goals, Brian himself continued towards his own leadership goals. In 1994, Brian became assistant principal and in 2008 was hired as principal of Kennedy School.
Brian had an indelible impact on four generations of “Kennedy Kids,” a name he adoringly gave to every student who entered the school. While Brian was rarely seen without a smile on his face, it always shined brightest when he was talking about his Kennedy Kids. Colleagues and former students fondly remember Brian’s incredible generosity and kindness. He was always the first to send an encouraging note or a thoughtful letter when it was needed most.
For over 40 years Brian served as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities. A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice. Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.
Ms. Sheryl Sandberg’s inspiring 2013 quote of leadership defines Brian’s impact on education, “…Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence” Mr. Rogan, your educational and heartfelt impact on past, current, and future students will not be forgotten.
Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Northborough; his five siblings, Frank J. Rogan III and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Dr. Kevin M. Rogan and his wife Dr. Pamela Sears-Rogan of Potomac, MD, Maureen R. Scagnelli and her husband Thomas of Sutton, Sharon R. Lee and her husband Dr. Paul Lee of Plymouth and Shawn T. Rogan and his wife Denise of Sutton. Brian also leaves numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. Brian enjoyed attending and supporting their activities and events and looked forward to being with his extended family. He was preceded in death by his father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at St. Rose of Lima Parish.
In lieu of flowers, Brian’s family respectfully ask that you consider memorial donations to the Brockton Educational Foundation, Inc., 43 Crescent St., Brockton, MA 02301, as a way of supporting the future students of Brockton. To share a story or to condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
