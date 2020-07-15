Read the obituary for beloved Brockton principal Brian Rogan, 58

“Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.”

Brian Rogan
Brian Rogan –Provided
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM

The Brockton community is mourning the passing of beloved elementary school principal Brian Rogan. 

The 58-year-old educator died Sunday, according to his obituary. Rogan began his 36-year career as a student teacher at the Kennedy Elementary School, eventually taking on the position of principal in 2008.

“It would be impossible to describe what Brian Rogan has meant not only to the Kennedy School, but to our entire community,” Brockton Public School Superintendent Mike Thomas wrote in a message to the district on Sunday night about the 58-year-old’s unexpected passing. “The Kennedy’s unique culture and traditions were built and lovingly maintained by Brian Rogan. He made the Kennedy School a wonderful place to work and learn.”

Advertisement

Thomas said the district is offering support for any staff members or students who may need assistance in light of the principal’s passing.

In addition to his work in the school district, Rogan served for more than 40 years as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities. 

“A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary. “Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.”

Funeral services for Rogan will be held on Monday. His family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brockton Educational Foundation. Read the full obituary for the beloved educator, shared by Hayes Funeral Home, below: 

Brian P. Rogan, a beloved longtime elementary school principal and educator, passed away at his home on July 12, 2020, at the age of 58 years old. Brian was born in Boston and raised in Framingham, one of six children to Francis J. and Mary T. (Brunnick) Rogan, Jr. He attended St. Bridget’s Elementary School and was a graduate of Marian High School. Brian studied at Bridgewater State College, earning his B.S. in Elementary Education and subsequently, a M. Ed. in Education Administration.

Brian completed his student teaching at Brockton’s Kennedy Elementary School. This school was not only where he began his career, it was to become the devoted focus of his professional life for the next 36 years. In 1984, Brian was hired as a teacher in the neighborhood resource room. Always one to encourage his students and colleagues to continue learning and setting goals, Brian himself continued towards his own leadership goals. In 1994, Brian became assistant principal and in 2008 was hired as principal of Kennedy School.

Brian had an indelible impact on four generations of “Kennedy Kids,” a name he adoringly gave to every student who entered the school. While Brian was rarely seen without a smile on his face, it always shined brightest when he was talking about his Kennedy Kids. Colleagues and former students fondly remember Brian’s incredible generosity and kindness. He was always the first to send an encouraging note or a thoughtful letter when it was needed most.

For over 40 years Brian served as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities. A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice. Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did.

Ms. Sheryl Sandberg’s inspiring 2013 quote of leadership defines Brian’s impact on education, “…Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence” Mr. Rogan, your educational and heartfelt impact on past, current, and future students will not be forgotten.

Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Northborough; his five siblings, Frank J. Rogan III and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Dr. Kevin M. Rogan and his wife Dr. Pamela Sears-Rogan of Potomac, MD, Maureen R. Scagnelli and her husband Thomas of Sutton, Sharon R. Lee and her husband Dr. Paul Lee of Plymouth and Shawn T. Rogan and his wife Denise of Sutton. Brian also leaves numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. Brian enjoyed attending and supporting their activities and events and looked forward to being with his extended family. He was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at St. Rose of Lima Parish.

In lieu of flowers, Brian’s family respectfully ask that you consider memorial donations to the Brockton Educational Foundation, Inc., 43 Crescent St., Brockton, MA 02301, as a way of supporting the future students of Brockton. To share a story or to condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Education Obituaries

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Either he's looking at bad data or is learning the wrong lessons' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
John Tlumacki
D.J. Henry
Jay-Z, Rihanna among those calling for D.O.J. to reexamine shooting death of Easton’s D.J. Henry July 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Mark Scott and Bashier Kayou in September 2019.
Local
'This is really more than just showing up at the scene because somebody got shot' July 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Actress Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera
Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning July 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell Is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk July 14, 2020 | 8:35 PM
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in U.S. poised for final testing July 14, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Coronavirus
Long lines, delayed results, and lacking access: Here's the latest on coronavirus testing in Mass. July 14, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection July 14, 2020 | 6:25 PM
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
Uber, Lyft
Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon
Local
'I’ve never been this way about any president': Mendon man shares why he isn't voting for Trump again in now-viral video July 14, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Jessica Rinaldi
National News
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students July 14, 2020 | 3:24 PM