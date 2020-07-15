‘Angry would be an understatement’: Mass. police unions cry foul over Senate-backed reform bill

“We cannot correct centuries of wrongdoing in a few weeks. This is what this bill seeks to do."

The Massachusetts State House
–Elise Amendola / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM

Related Links

Massachusetts police unions are outraged over the passing of a police reform bill in the state Senate this week, saying lawmakers largely kept them out of conversations on crafting the legislation and rushed the proposal through the upper chamber.

The bill, known as the “Reform, Shift + Build Act,” passed early Tuesday morning by a 30-7 vote, would limit the “qualified immunity” that protects officers from facing civil lawsuits, mandate officers to undergo a certification process, and place restrictions on the use of chokeholds and tear gas.

The vote and proposal comes amid the national, civic unrest since the death of George Floyd, the Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis in May, which has spurred protests calling for attention to the longstanding ramifications of systemic racism and police brutality against people of color.

Advertisement

“This Reform, Shift + Build Act meets the urgency of this moment,” Senate President Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. “There is no doubt that we are in a difficult moment, both nationally and in our Commonwealth, but I’m proud of the Senate for listening to calls for racial justice and beginning the difficult work of reducing institutionalized violence, shifting our focus and resources to communities that have historically been negatively impacted by aggressive policing, and introducing many creative ideas to build greater equity and fairness in our Commonwealth.”

Senators passed the bill following 17 continuous hours of debate and just about a week after the proposal was first presented to the public, according to the Boston Herald.

Police unions across the state — some who have argued that officers should not have to face the potential of having a lawsuit filed against them while on the job — have criticized the bill as rushed legislation that was put together without their input.

Lawmakers did not hold any hearings on the proposal, nor did they hear any testimony, the Herald reports.

“Under the cover of darkness, while all the general public was sleeping and the brave men and women — the police officers in blue — were providing that protection that allows us to rest peacefully through the night, the Senate rammed through a 72-page document,” Boston Police Patrolmen Association President Lawrence Calderone told reporters Tuesday.

Advertisement

Expressing his frustration that the Senate plowed ahead with the bill, he said, “Angry would be an understatement.”

“Because of what happened in Minneapolis, many law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth are being painted with one brush, so we’re mad about it,” Calderone added, according to WHDH. “We’re angry about it. Boston, Massachusetts in general, is not Minneapolis.”

James Machado, executive director of the Massachusetts Police Association, said the union tried to show lawmakers a few of what he called “unintended consequences” the bill would bring forth, but the group’s proposals were ultimately rejected.

“We cannot support a measure which takes handcuffs off drug dealers and gang bangers and puts them on police, allows criminal records to disappear while tearing open police personnel files, and allows criminals to appeal for monetary damages while denying police due process to appeal for their job,” Machado said in a statement.

Under the proposal, officers would be required to use de-escalation tactics when possible and would have “a duty to intervene” when witnessing colleagues abusing force protocols.

Qualified immunity will remain for police under the bill, so long as “a public official, including law enforcement, is acting in accordance with the law,” according to lawmakers.

The bill does not impact or limit existing indemnification protections for public officials, according to a press release issued by Spilka’s office.

A police certification system established in the bill would allow for decertifying officers who violate regulations and procedures.

The Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee — an independent state group of law enforcement officials, racial justice advocates, and residents with legal, criminal justice, and social science expertise — would be created by the bill and standardize certification, training, and decertification of police officers.

Advertisement

Calderone said Tuesday there are parts of the bill he thinks are positive improvements, such as banning officers from shooting into moving vehicles, except in certain situations; prohibiting police from using chokeholds; and the creation of the standards committee, according to The Boston Globe.

He said a few of those points were born out of “constructive and diplomatic dialogue” with Democratic Springfield state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, who helms the Black and Latino Caucus.

But Eddy Chrispin, president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers and a Boston police sergeant, said the bill, having been developed over only a few weeks without widespread input, won’t make the meaningful changes in how law enforcement interacts with the public, the Globe reports.

“If we’re really talking about issues of systemic racism, how police officers interact with Black and brown communities, this bill doesn’t do it,” Chrispin said. “And for anybody to think that this is going to address the issues that have existed in policing in a way that some of us engage Black and brown communities, this is far, far, far from it. You can’t fix something like that with a 70-page bill that’s rushed. Absolutely impossible.”

The House Committee on Ways and Means will now pick up the bill.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Politics Racial Justice Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Town #s
Here's a look at Mass. towns' coronavirus cases and test results over the last 14 days July 15, 2020 | 5:19 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a test at an El Rio Health Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases July 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM
The Virgin Mary statue burned in Dorchester.
Dorchester
Civil rights unit involved in arson investigation of Virgin Mary statue in Dorchester July 15, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Two drunken men in traditional Bavarian outfits converse beside their passed-out comrades at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's safe to say they went over their daily allotment.
ALCOHOL
Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say July 15, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Jody Curran walks on a one way pathway towards Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on May 22.
Gloucester
Unless you're a resident, don't expect to park at Gloucester beaches this weekend July 15, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Craig F. Walker
Plastic Bags
Despite ban reinstatement, Boston and Brookline to allow single-use plastic bags until Oct. 1 July 15, 2020 | 2:38 PM
AI EDITORS
Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors July 15, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
BATTLING COVID-19
Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus July 15, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Professor Steven Pinker, in his office in Cambridge, Mass., in 2018. He has been accused of racial insensitivity by people he describes as “speech police.”Credit...Kayana Szymczak for The New York Times
Steven Pinker
How a famous Harvard professor became a target over his tweets July 15, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Chairs stacked in an empty classroom at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., where the district plans to spend $200,000 on desk partitions, July 7, 2020. School administrators are struggling with the head-spinning logistical and financial challenges of retrofitting buildings, adding staff members and protective gear to cope with the coronavirus. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
Schools
Citing educational risks, scientific panel urges that schools reopen July 15, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Brian Rogan
IN MEMORIAM
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Bottom line is that this is silliness' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
John Tlumacki
D.J. Henry
Jay-Z, Rihanna among those calling for D.O.J. to reexamine shooting death of Easton’s D.J. Henry July 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Mark Scott and Bashier Kayou in September 2019.
Local
'This is really more than just showing up at the scene because somebody got shot' July 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Actress Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera
Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning July 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM