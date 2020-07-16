Wayfair denies internet rumors of child trafficking, CEO resignation

Wayfair officials have publicly denied allegations that the furniture company, based in Boston, is involved in child trafficking through high-priced cabinet sales, and that its CEO had resigned, following the viral spread of a bizarre internet theory that made its way around social media sites like Reddit, Twitter and Tik Tok since surfacing last Friday.

“There is, of course, no truth to these claims,” a Wayfair spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WCVB. “As a major consumer brand, we respond to customer questions every day, however, it is unfortunate when false allegations become a distraction when there are so many more important issues that matter to our employees and our customers that we as a company are focused on.”

The cabinets in question were being sold for over $12,000, according to the news station, and share the name of a child reported missing. The company told Newsweek that it pulled the cabinets temporarily from sale.

“The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced,” the statement to publication said. “Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point.”

According to Newsweek, the theory originated with Reddit user “PrincessPeach1987,” who in a subsequent interview with the news site described herself as “involved in a local organization that helps victims of human trafficking,” and that because of her experience with that group, she is “suspicious most of the time now.”

From the original post last Friday, users of the various social media sites shared and elaborated upon the theory, some apparently taking it seriously and others lampooning the idea.

The Associated Press also examined the reports about CEO Niraj Shaw resigning, and the news service believes it is false, citing a company spokesperson.