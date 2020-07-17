Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Dartmouth

A pedestrian was struck along State Road in Dartmouth Thursday night, and he’s in critical condition, according to authorities.

Ryan Silvia, 37, of Fall River, was found unresponsive in the road “with significant injuries” after responders were called to the scene near 671 State Road around 9:15 p.m. Silvia was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. He remained in critical condition Friday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of a BMW 323i stayed on scene. The district attorney as well as Dartmouth detectives and the state police are continuing to investigate, the release said.