Maine likely to add another area code to join beloved 207

Portsmouth, NH: 7-2-20: Cars with (left to right) New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire license plates are pictured as they are approaching the Maine state line on Route 95 north. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
–Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
July 17, 2020 | 2:32 PM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A public commission examining whether Maine needs to add a new area code has determined it likely does, though it is asking telecommunications companies for more information.

Last week, Maine’s Public Utilities Commission opened an investigation into the number of unused phone numbers in the 207 area code, and asked providers to detail the number of blocks they hold with less than 100 phone numbers in use.

In April, the commission opened an inquiry into extending Maine’s beloved area code, 207. It determined the code is “exhausted,” meaning there are not enough available numbers to meet expected demand, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Advertisement

But the inquiry also found that only 37% of 207 numbers are currently in use. The reason has to do with the way phone numbers are divided between service providers and geographies.

Providers like AT&T, or local telecommunications provider GWI, distribute numbers from a block of 1,000 that all start with the same three numbers following the area code. If the provider has assigned more than 100 numbers in that block, it is considered “contaminated,” and reserved exclusively for that provider’s use in that location.

The commission’s inquiry explains that method of distribution and reserving of number blocks is one reason there are not enough 207 numbers to go around. Increased use of wireless devices is another.

The commission also studied other ways to extend the life of 207 as an area code, but concluded: “The path of least resistance is, of course, to accept that a new area code in Maine is imminent and to take the necessary steps to smoothly implement the new area code.”

Telecommunications companies have until Aug. 3 to respond to the investigations request for information about unused 207 numbers they hold in 1,000 blocks with less than 100 numbers assigned.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Maine

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local
Child who drowned in Massachusetts identified as Iowa boy July 17, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Rhode Island
15-month-old killed by family dog in Rhode Island July 17, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Police stand as protesters gather during a demonstration, Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters late Thursday. The actions came just hours after the head of the Department of Homeland Security called the protesters “violent anarchists.” (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
Oregon
‘It was like being preyed upon’: Portland protesters say federal officers in unmarked vans are detaining them July 17, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Coronavirus
‘We have to be incredibly vigilant’: Jon Santiago files bill with measures aimed at preparing for resurgence of COVID-19 in Mass. July 17, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned July 17, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Media
Boston 25 News journalist Wale Aliyu says someone yelled the N-word at him and his photographer while they were reporting a story July 17, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Bankruptcy
The Paper Store files for bankruptcy after financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic July 17, 2020 | 11:04 AM
671 State Road, Dartmouth
Local
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Dartmouth July 17, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Fahim Saleh
Suspect is arrested in grisly killing of Fahim Saleh, tech CEO and Bentley grad July 17, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Ally Donnelly
Media
Investigative reporter Ally Donnelly announces her departure from NBC10 Boston July 17, 2020 | 10:08 AM
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, released by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a great white shark swims close to the Cape Cod shore in Chatham, Mass. In a February 2017 update to a multiyear study, Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries' top shark expert Greg Skomal said researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks off Cape Cod in the summer of 2016. (Wayne Davis/Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via AP, File)
Sharks
What you need to know about sharks off Cape Cod in 2020 July 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Master bath shower detail.
Vermont
Police seek man who allegedly invaded home to take a shower July 16, 2020 | 8:41 PM
The Massachusetts State flag blows in the wind in front of the State House.
Local
Charlie Baker says he's 'open to talking' about historical symbols amid calls to change the Mass. flag July 16, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Fahim Saleh
A tech CEO — and Bentley grad — was dismembered in his Manhattan apartment in what ‘looks like a professional job’ July 16, 2020 | 5:24 PM
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan.
Lori Trahan
Ethics Committee clears Rep. Trahan in campaign finance case July 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Ore. Tuesday July 14, 2020. According to NASA the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in the sun's intense light. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
National News
How to see Comet NEOWISE July 16, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A lab worker uses a pipette while trying to isolate the presence of the coronavirus during the swab test process at a laboratory in Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Italy remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Photographer: Federico Bernini/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 143 new cases July 16, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Martha's Vineyard
65 cats seized from 'detrimental and dangerous conditions' on Martha's Vineyard July 16, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Crime
A Roxbury store clerk complied with a robber's demands, owner says. Then he was shot in the head. July 16, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Wayfair signage outside one of its offices in Boston.
Wayfair
'There is, of course, no truth to these claims' July 16, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Westwood, Mass.
Westwood
Testing snafu sends teacher with COVID-19 back to summer school with students July 16, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Rep. Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday.
CHILD CARE
Katherine Clark on MSNBC: We can't have a healthy economy without investing in child care July 16, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants.
Social Media
The conservative alternative to Twitter wants to be a place for free speech for all. It turns out, rules still apply. July 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RACE & COVID-19
'We demand answers' July 16, 2020 | 10:52 AM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Homicide victim found on the side of a Dartmouth road identified July 16, 2020 | 10:45 AM
DRUG BUST
Police: Over 4,000 bags of heroin, 450 bags of cocaine seized from vehicle in Holyoke July 16, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask as he greets President Donald Trump during his Georgia visit to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Masks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state July 16, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Sosuda Tech
PPP FRAUD
Feds: Winchester tech CEO fraudulently sought $13M in COVID-19 loans July 16, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Local
A retired FBI agent allegedly drove his truck toward a group of middle-school kids after they taunted him July 16, 2020 | 9:50 AM
A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine.
EEE
Eastern equine encephalitis virus found in Plymouth County July 16, 2020 | 9:30 AM