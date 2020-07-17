‘An honest, intelligent, and persistent individual’: Family of man whose remains were found by the FBI in Methuen releases statement

The family of a man whose remains were found behind a building in Methuen with help from the FBI has released a statement on his death.

Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was found buried behind 145 Milk St. on July 9. He had been reported missing by his family about four months prior on March 14.

On Friday, the FBI had no further updates on the investigation into Charabati’s death, other than to say it remains ongoing.

In the statement, emailed to Boston.com by a spokesperson for the family, Charabati, who went by the nickname “Zak,” was described as “an honest, intelligent, and persistent individual.”

Advertisement

Charabati grew up in Lebanon and eventually made his way to New England, where he had worked as a distributor for Cedar’s Mediterranean Food in Haverhill. He also lived with cholesteatoma, which led to deafness, nerve damage, and paralysis on the right side of his face, the statement said.

“His generosity and compassion were known by all who he met,” his family said.

Read the full statement: