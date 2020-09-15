‘Really alive in every sense of that word’: Charlie Baker and others reflect on the death of SJC chief justice Ralph Gants

"This was such a shocking, and in some ways, overwhelming event."

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference in the Bernardian Bowl of St. Bernard's Catholic School in Fitchburg. –Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 15, 2020 | 5:35 PM

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered American and Massachusetts flags to be flown at half-mast “until further notice” Tuesday to honor the “unparalleled” life and legacy of Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants.

Related Links

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Fitchburg, the Massachusetts governor called Gants’ unexpected death “shocking, and in some ways, overwhelming.”

Gants died at the age of 65, the state’s top court announced Monday — 10 days after he was hospitalized following a heart attack. The active judge and longtime lawyer had been expected to make a full return to the bench as recently as late last week.

Baker, a Republican, paid tribute Tuesday to Gants, who was appointed to the SJC by former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick, as an “exceptional leader and an incredibly hard worker,” reiterating some of the points he had made in a previous statement Monday.

Advertisement

“Those who had the privilege of working with him, or going in front of him when he was a judge, all spoke about his brilliance, but also about his sense of humor, his
grace, his kindness, and his thoughtfulness,” Baker said. “He was someone who loved his work on the court, but more importantly, somebody who simply loved the role, the point, and the purpose of the judiciary.”

Colleagues throughout the legal community told The Boston Globe on Monday that Gants, the court’s first Jewish chief justice, left behind a legacy as a “brilliant thinker” and “fearless” advocate for racial justice. Just days after undergoing surgery to insert two stents into an artery following his Sept. 4 heart attack, Gant released a statement to draw attention to a “must-read” report on the racial disparities in the Massachusetts criminal justice system.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also described Gants as a “hands-on” chief justice who was actively engaged in the process of criminal justice.

And those comments were echoed across the political spectrum; Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Monday that Gants was “a smart, compassionate, and faithful public servant who believed in dispensing fair and impartial justice.” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said he “recognized the fundamental importance of the law and the courts as instruments to make the Commonwealth a fairer and more just place.”

Advertisement

But beyond the judge’s 40-year legal career, Baker said the sudden death of Gants was particularly shocking because of how lively he was as a person.

“He’s 65 years old, played soccer every weekend, and was one of those people who just radiated energy — kinetic energy,” the 63-year-old governor said following his opening remarks Tuesday.

An avid sports fan, Gants was known for continuing to play in a local “over the hill” soccer league and consistently praised for his sense of humor.

“The guy was alive,” Baker said. “And I mean really alive in every sense of that word, which is why I think that, for those of us who’ve worked with him and know him, this was such a shocking, and in some ways, overwhelming event.”

Even after Gants’s heart attack, Baker said “the only question” in his and Polito’s minds was how “long it would be before he was back presiding as chief of the SJC again.”

“The whole idea that we could be approaching the last 10 days of his time with us here on earth is a preposterous notion if you knew him,” Baker said. “That’s a really bright light that just went out.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Gov. Charlie Baker Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Vermont
2 men charged with murder for hire in 'apparent' killing September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10.
BOSTON MAYOR
Here's what Marty Walsh said about Michelle Wu's entrance into the 2021 mayoral race September 15, 2020 | 4:45 PM
The Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake in Millinocket, Maine.
Maine Wedding
7 coronavirus deaths now linked to Maine wedding September 15, 2020 | 4:38 PM
FILE -- A lab technician prepares COVID-19 specimens for testing at a Quest Diagnostics facility in Chantilly, Va., April 8, 2020. Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the U.S.: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases September 15, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Cambridge
Twitter account that reportedly made racist remarks may be linked to Cambridge police lieutenant September 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, stops for ice cream at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant as he campaigns in Manchester N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Puritan Backroom
A popular N.H. restaurant is temporarily closed after a bartender tested positive for coronavirus September 15, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, addresses the media in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor’s family to receive $12 million settlement from City of Louisville September 15, 2020 | 2:13 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Elections in Florida are won by running up margins in favorable terrain while losing more closely in hostile precincts. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
ASHISH JHA
‘The public health impact is dismally clear’: Ashish Jha responds to Trump’s interviews with Bob Woodward September 15, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Licensed Vocational Nurse Blessing Iwenofu administers a coronavirus test to Alan Winn, of Framingham (L) at a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Amazing Things Art Center in Framingham on Sept. 8.
COVID-19 SCOFFLAWS
A COVID-19 hot spot in Framingham is being driven by gatherings. Now the city is cracking down. September 15, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Racial Justice
As Ayanna Pressley pushes bill to declare racism a national public health crisis, support grows louder September 15, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Brighton MA 9/14/20 Boston Fire and Boston Police on the scene at 1140 Commonwealth Avenue where a woman in her 30’s died in an elevator accident. (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff) coronavirus (COVID-19) topic: reporter:
ALLSTON
'I heard an ungodly scream': What we know about the fatal elevator accident in Allston September 15, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Military Explosives
Wellfleet man discovers 9 'extremely unstable' WWI-era military explosives in yard September 15, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Town of Monson
COVID-19
What does little Monson's move into the 'red zone' say about the state's COVID-19 map? September 15, 2020 | 12:19 PM
The Bobcat Fire at Santa Anita Canyon in Arcadia, Calif., Sunday, Sept., 13, 2020. Wildfires across the West Coast have consumed roughly five million acres of land in California and Oregon and destroyed entire towns in Washington, and they continued to spread on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times)
WILDFIRES
Smoke from the wildfires on the west coast is hanging over New England September 15, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Sam Doran
CHARLIE BAKER
Watch: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s update for Tuesday, Sept. 15 September 15, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Erin Clark / Globe Staff
NANTUCKET
‘We must maintain vigilance’: New cases on Nantucket rise to 30 as officials move to prevent further spread September 15, 2020 | 11:30 AM
The Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake in Maine.
Millinocket, Maine
Fifth COVID-19 death linked to Maine wedding September 15, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Cattle grazing as smoke continues to fill the air due to area wildfires in rural Clackamas County, Oregon, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Wildfires
As wildfires rage, leaders plead for ‘all the help we can get’ September 15, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Toilet Paper
Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to U.S. September 15, 2020 | 10:32 AM
In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, state investigators said Monday Sept. 14, 2020.
National News
South Dakota's attorney general said he thought he hit a deer. The next day, he found a dead man's body in a ditch. September 15, 2020 | 10:31 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 30, 2019: Shanita (no last name- we were told it is Boston Public Health Commission policy) a coordinator for the AHOPE Sharps team passes a person sleeping in Clifford Playground while looking for discarded needles in Boston, MA on August 30, 2019. (AHOPE - Access Harm reduction Overdose Prevention Education is part of the Boston Public Health Commission) (Data shows 311 calls on sharps has TRIPLED in three years. To combat the crisis and conflict at Mass and Cass, the city is now turning its attention to collecting these sharps, amid other efforts including training city workers on how to use Narcan.) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Let us know
How is the opioid crisis in Boston impacting you, and what needs to be done? Share with us. September 15, 2020 | 10:28 AM
A photo provided by NASA shows the Thwaites Glacier, which helps to keep the much larger West Antarctic Ice Shelf stable.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Two major Antarctic glaciers are tearing loose from their restraints, scientists say September 15, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Screens encourage MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene at the South Station Red Line stop.
MBTA
MBTA officials try to envision post-COVID-19 transit system September 15, 2020 | 9:29 AM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
BIKE LANES
Boston to make new downtown bike network permanent September 15, 2020 | 9:09 AM
11/05/2019 West Roxbury MA- Michelle Wu (cq) greets voters outside of St. George Orthodox Church of Boston. She is running fo ra at large seat on the city council. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Mayoral Race
Michelle Wu makes it official: She's running for mayor September 15, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Boston,MA - 9/9/2020: A man sorts through injection supplies near a comfort station on Massachusetts Ave, an area known as “Methadone Mile,” in Boston, MA on September 09, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19 heroin addiction homeless
MASS./CASS
How COVID-19 has exacerbated the opioid epidemic and its impacts on Boston neighborhoods September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
19GOPsenate Wilmington, MA 8/16/2020 A GOP rally is held on the Wilmington Town Common, during the coronavirus pandemic. Kevin O'Connor (cq) is a US Senate candidate. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Brian MacQuarrie
Kevin O'Connor
Meet the Republican running against Ed Markey in the general election September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Local
Woman killed in elevator accident in Allston September 14, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Vermont
Driver dies after getting pinned between vehicle and pole September 14, 2020 | 5:32 PM
Police Reform
A task force recommended 5 ways Boston could reform its police. Here's what you should know. September 14, 2020 | 4:33 PM