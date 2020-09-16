A truck advertising the Census got stuck ‘Storrowed’

A truck advertising the U.S. Census got stuck under an overpass on Storrow Drive Tuesday night.

The incident, a photo of which garnered attention on social media, involved a truck with a message reading: “Everyone counts, and we’ll count everyone, safely.”

For Bostonians, this is a familiar scene in September on Storrow but it's almost always rental trucks driven by freshman parents whose entry to Beantown is, um memorable. This time it's clearly a sign from up above about what to expect when the @uscensusbureau releases its work. pic.twitter.com/Akc1kUwSo0 — John Dukakis (@JDukakis) September 15, 2020

Massachusetts State Police did not return a request for more information about the crash Wednesday.

Storrow Drive is notorious for its low-clearance overpasses, which typically pose similar problems for moving trucks around this time of year as students return to Boston for classes.

As for the Census, those who have yet to report their household only have a couple of weeks left to do so: the Census Bureau is slated to wrap up its work by Sept. 30.