Who was that masked man? Creepy lurker in skeleton garb sought by police in 2 towns

Masked man seen in Sudbury and Lincoln. —Lincoln Police Department

Two Massachusetts police departments are looking for a man wearing a skull face mask and knocking on doors, one time claiming that he was selling magazines.

On Sept. 5, Lincoln police responded to a home on South Great Road/Route 117, where the masked man was seen, and later was said to be operating a scooter or motorcycle. Along with a multi-colored skull mask, the man also was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, dark gloves and pants in a photo shared by authorities. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call Detective Ian Spencer at 781-259-8113.

Then, on Monday, Sudbury police say that around 3:15 p.m., a man wearing a similar getup and operating a black scooter went up to a home on Route 117 and went into the garage. When he spoke with the homeowner, the masked man “explained that he was selling magazines.” Police say they don’t believe that story, and besides, “it is also a violation of the solicitor by-laws.”

Residents along North Road between Longfellow and Mossman roads, or anyone who may have seen the masked man, are asked to contact Sudbury police detectives at 978-443-1042.

“We also welcome the pictured person to contact us, so we can sort out this matter,” Sudbury police said.