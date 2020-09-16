Mom rushes into salon, borrows scissors to cut seatbelt strangling son

A mother’s quick thinking to run into a salon and borrow scissors saved the life of her 8-year-old son, who was being strangled by his own seatbelt, according to Bedford police.

Police said they responded to South Road near Great Road around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a kid choking in a vehicle.

The mother told them that while she was driving, her son said he couldn’t breathe. When she pulled over, she realized he had wrapped his seatbelt around his neck and the belt had locked. The boy turned blue and became unconscious, according to police.

The mom rushed to a nearby salon, who gave her a pair of scissors. She was able to cut the seatbelt away and began performing CPR until firefighters and police arrived to help. The boy regained consciousness and was brought to a nearby hospital. He’s not expected to suffer any permanent health complications.

“This was a very dangerous situation, one that I have not encountered previously in more than 25 years of public safety experience,” Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said in a statement. “Thankfully, the mother kept her composure and was able to use the resources in the immediate area to free the trapped child. I urge all parents to review the manufacturer’s safety guidelines on their vehicles and to teach safety to their children.”

“Mom, I can’t breathe. I’m stuck.” That’s the last thing Siobhan Sherbovich heard her son say before he lost consciousness in their car. Tonight, she has a warning for families before they buckle in their kids. Story at 6 on ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/4RFNOKDXPK — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) September 15, 2020