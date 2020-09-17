Charlie Baker urges Massachusetts to ‘do better’ with flu vaccinations amid COVID-19

The Massachusetts governor says a dual surge in flu and coronavirus cases would be "incredibly difficult" for the state's health care system.

BOSTON MA. - SEPTEMBER 17: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media after receiving a flu shot at a CVS in Roslindale on September 17, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media after receiving a flu shot at a CVS in the Boston neighborhood of Roslindale. –Stuart Cahill / Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 17, 2020 | 4:37 PM

Officials say 81 percent of elementary students in Massachusetts have already gotten the flu vaccine, the highest rate in the nation.

Still — amid worries of an uptick in COVID-19 cases as children return to school, the weather turns colder, and flu season approaches — Gov. Charlie Baker says the state “can do better.”

“And we should,” Baker said during a press conference Thursday.

After getting a flu shot himself at a CVS pharmacy in Boston, the Republican governor underscored the reasoning behind his administration’s recent mandating of the vaccine by the end of the year for all children 6 months or older attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, grade school, high school, or college in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Baker said that his office had heard from health care providers that it would be”incredibly difficult” for the system to deal with a surge in flu cases at the same time as a potential second coronavirus wave across several fronts.

“I know some people are troubled by the fact that, given the authority we have under state law, we mandated that kids and college students get a vaccination this year,” the governor said.

“I have to come back with a message that came from a community that really put themselves on the line for the people here in Massachusetts at the end of last winter and through the spring, which was our health care community here,” he continued. “Everything we can do to ensure that people are vaccinated [for] the flu makes sure their ability to do what they need to do for people here in Massachusetts, through the flu season and the potential of a second surge, can be done as well as it possibly can be.”

The Baker administration’s rule, which was first announced last month, applies to full-time students under the age of 30, including full-time graduate students and both full- and part-time health science students in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

There are exceptions for students who attend college exclusively online and never visit campus in person, as well as home-school students and those who have a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine.

However, elementary and secondary students in school districts using a remote learning model due to COVID-19 are not exempt.

Massachusetts is the first state to announce such a requirement, which has faced some vocal protests from parents and activists who argue it amounts to government overreach. But Baker’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration gives him sweeping rule-making authority (which is the subject of a lawsuit before the state’s top court).

Public health officials also say the requirement is prudent policy in order to avoid a “twindemic.” And during the press conference Thursday, officials expressed hope that it would not only preserve resources and hospital capacity to treat the potential increase in individuals infected with COVID-19, which has similar symptoms, but also simply prevent the flu itself.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said Thursday that there were over 40,000 reported flu cases and 6,600 deaths to the virus during the past flu season, which typically ramps up in December. According to Sudders, the state’s Department of Public Health has purchased 1.156 million doses of the flu vaccine for this season, a 28 percent increase from the 900,000 the agency usually obtains.

“We just say to all of those folks in Massachusetts, who admire respect and appreciate the heroic work that was done by so many people in our health care community last spring, that for them and for yourselves, you should go out and get a flu vaccine this year,” Baker said, adding that increasing the flu vaccine rate among students would “help kids stay in school during the course of this pandemic.”

Advertisement

“Helping kids get back to the classroom and keeping them there is one of the most important things that we, the adults, can do at this point in the ongoing battle against COVID,” he said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Health Coronavirus Politics Education Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine
When will you be able to get a coronavirus vaccine? September 17, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Galligan Elementary School, Taunton
Taunton
An older student reportedly exposed himself to a second grade virtual classroom in Taunton September 17, 2020 | 4:15 PM
A photo provided by Matt Monath Photography shows workers at a coronavirus testing lab run by Opentrons, a small robotics firm, in New York. After months of complaints about testing delays, New York City officials on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020, are set to announce that they have opened a lab in Manhattan that should significantly cut down on wait times as the city prepares for its most ambitious period of reopenings, with public school classes and indoor dining scheduled to begin this month. (Matt Monath Photography via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED NY VIRUS TESTING BY JOSEPH GOLDSTEIN FOR SEPT. 16, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Daily #s
Mass. reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases September 17, 2020 | 4:04 PM
COVID-19
3 Mass. districts delay in-person learning due to lack of air purifiers, new positive COVID-19 case September 17, 2020 | 4:02 PM
BOSTON, MA - 01/20/2020 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is applauded by Governor Charlie Baker during a panel conversation at the annual MLK Memorial Breakfast Committee, the nations longest-running event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event hosted an audience of over 1,350 guests including business, civic, community and religious leaders. Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Education
Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark urge Charlie Baker in letter to address racial disparities in school discipline September 17, 2020 | 2:43 PM
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask exits Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge.
COVID-19
The state is now sharing COVID-19 data for colleges. Here's what it shows. September 17, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Lawrence
Gravestones at Lawrence cemetery vandalized, including that of Merrimack Valley explosions victim September 17, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha spoke with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America Thursday.
VACCINE
As Trump disputes CDC director's vaccine timeline, Dr. Ashish Jha says to listen to the doctors September 17, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Students
These North Shore students jumped into action when the pandemic hit—now their initiatives are thriving September 17, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Chelsea
Chelsea police say over two dozen rounds fired on street corner September 17, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Sharon rally
Sharon
The Sharon superintendent was placed on administrative leave. She alleges it was motivated by racial discrimination. September 17, 2020 | 12:24 PM
A woman reacting after nurse, Shannen Arboleda tested her for the coronavirus in Worcester.
COVID-19
17 Mass. cities and towns have the highest risk of COVID-19 infection this week September 17, 2020 | 12:17 PM
Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting an injection as part of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine study.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Moderna vaccine trial blueprint: Answers on efficacy may not come until next spring September 17, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Quincy
Details begin to emerge as 22-year-old woman charged in deadly Quincy stabbing September 17, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Reverend Eugene F. Rivers, III, left, leads a prayer at the memorial outside Boston Police Headquarters in Boston following the recent ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriffs.
PRAYER VIGIL
Photos: Prayer vigil in support of wounded California deputy sheriffs held in Boston September 17, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Cassie Heppner. On Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, Catherine Heppner, 46, was fatally stabbed at the headquarters of the Timberland shoe company in Stratham, N.H., where she worked as a marketing director. Robert Pavao, who worked at Timberland as a security guard, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
New Hampshire
Man indicted on murder charge in Timberland employee's death September 17, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Politics
COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US September 17, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
POSITIVITY RATE
The positive test rate for COVID-19 has stayed low in Mass. for weeks. Here's what that means. September 17, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Landslide
State of emergency declared over landslide in Maine city September 16, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Scenes of students at Boston College on Monday, which saw an uptick in its COVID-19 cases last week.
Boston College
What we know about COVID-19 cases at Boston College September 16, 2020 | 7:07 PM
'Storrowed'
A truck advertising the Census got stuck 'Storrowed' September 16, 2020 | 6:40 PM
David Goldman
Daily #s
Mass. reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 295 new cases September 16, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Alan Dershowitz.
Alan Dershowitz
Alan Dershowitz sues CNN over impeachment quote September 16, 2020 | 5:54 PM
And American flag flies in front of the facade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Woburn, Mass. Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corp. are merging in a deal that creates one of the world's largest defense companies. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Raytheon
Raytheon doubles job cuts to 15,000, citing airline downturn September 16, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies at a hearing with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/New York Times, Pool via AP)
2021
CDC director says coronavirus vaccines won't be widely available till the middle of next year September 16, 2020 | 5:17 PM
This February 2019 photo provided by the Westover Air Reserve Base shows U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, N.H., at the air base in Chicopee, Mass. Ouellette died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from non-combat injuries suffered in an ATV accident while deployed in Kuwait. (Courtesy of Westover Air Reserve Base via AP)
Ronald Ouellette
Airman from New Hampshire killed in accident in Kuwait September 16, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Masked man seen in Sudbury and Lincoln.
Who was that masked man?
Creepy lurker in skeleton garb sought by police in 2 Mass. towns September 16, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Siobhan Sherbovich with a piece of seatbelt that nearly strangled her son to death on Saturday.
Bedford
Mom rushes into salon, borrows scissors to cut seatbelt strangling son September 16, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Democratic Caucus Vice Chair, Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., speaks alongsige Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Katherine Clark
Katherine Clark announces candidacy to be assistant House speaker September 16, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Suffolk Superior Court, Boston
Crime
Man accused of multiple rapes, filming victims could face life in prison if convicted September 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM