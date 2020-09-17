Prayer vigil in support of wounded California deputy sheriffs held in Boston
“We must, if we are to be morally consistent, defend law enforcement when they do the right thing.”
Boston faith leaders and city officials on Wednesday denounced police violence against the nation’s Black communities, while calling for support of law enforcement in the wake of a recent ambush attack on two California deputy sheriffs.
Rev. Eugene F. Rivers III, a long-time community activist with the Ella J. Baker House in Dorchester, was joined by other faith leaders along with Police Commissioner William Gross and Mayor Martin J. Walsh outside Boston police headquarters.
“We condemn the murder of Dijon Kizzee, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Philandro Castille and many others at the hands of police,” Rivers said in a statement. “By the same token we decry unjustified violence against police in the lawful execution of their duties.”
