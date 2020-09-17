FROM

Prayer vigil in support of wounded California deputy sheriffs held in Boston

“We must, if we are to be morally consistent, defend law enforcement when they do the right thing.”

Reverend Eugene F. Rivers, III, left, leads a prayer at the memorial outside Boston Police Headquarters in Boston following the recent ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriffs. –Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
By
September 17, 2020 | 9:49 AM

Boston faith leaders and city officials on Wednesday denounced police violence against the nation’s Black communities, while calling for support of law enforcement in the wake of a recent ambush attack on two California deputy sheriffs.

Rev. Eugene F. Rivers III, a long-time community activist with the Ella J. Baker House in Dorchester, was joined by other faith leaders along with Police Commissioner William Gross and Mayor Martin J. Walsh outside Boston police headquarters.

Reverend David Searles, Reverend Eugene F. Rivers, III, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, Grand Rabbi Y. A. Korff and Reverend Mark Scott pray during a prayer vigil at the memorial outside Boston Police Headquarters in Boston Wednesday. —Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“We condemn the murder of Dijon Kizzee, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Philandro Castille and many others at the hands of police,” Rivers said in a statement. “By the same token we decry unjustified violence against police in the lawful execution of their duties.”

Reverend David W Searles, left, and Reverend Eugene F. Rivers, III, right, bow their heads during a prayer lead by Grand Rabbi Y. A. Korff, center, at the memorial outside Boston Police Headquarters. —Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Rev. Mark Scott leads a prayer at the memorial outside Boston Police Headquarters. —Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

