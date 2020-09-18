Massive 4-alarm Dorchester fire displaces 19 people

The fire spread to two other buildings, a car, and a garage, according to officials.

Fire at 24 Fairmount St., Dorchester
Fire at 24 Fairmount St., Dorchester –Boston Fire Department
September 18, 2020 | 9:45 AM

A four-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Dorchester, displacing 19 people, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 24 Fairmount St. around 4:40 a.m., officials said on Twitter. There, they found “heavy fire in a 3 family building.” The department struck four alarms.

The blaze set a car on fire that had been parked in the driveway, and the fire spread to 20 and 26 Fairmount St., as well as to a garage behind 28 Fairmount St., according to the department.

Video from the scene shows fire billowing from the back of the home as a fire truck pulls up at the scene.

By 5:33 a.m., the department reported that Fire Commissioner John Dempsey was then in charge, and the fire had been knocked down.

All residents made it safely out of the building, and the Red Cross, as well as the city’s Office of Neighborhood Services, were working with those affected, according to officials. No one was injured. Damages are estimated at about $2 million.

As of around 8 a.m., the Boston fire Investigation Unit, along with K9 dog Keegan, had been called in to work on figuring out the cause of the blaze, the department said.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

