Massive 4-alarm Dorchester fire displaces 19 people

A four-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Dorchester, displacing 19 people, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 24 Fairmount St. around 4:40 a.m., officials said on Twitter. There, they found “heavy fire in a 3 family building.” The department struck four alarms.

At approximately 4:40 companies arrived at Ogden St Dorchester to heavy fire in a 3 family building . A 4th Alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/Qic54MW8BA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

The blaze set a car on fire that had been parked in the driveway, and the fire spread to 20 and 26 Fairmount St., as well as to a garage behind 28 Fairmount St., according to the department.

The fire has ignited a car in the driveway and spread to the adjacent building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/vzjBM5AqZW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

The rear of 24 Fairmount St was fully involved in fire the rear porches have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/xx5wdeCDIx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

Video from the scene shows fire billowing from the back of the home as a fire truck pulls up at the scene.

This video of the heavy flames shooting from back of 24 Fairmount St that spread very quickly. 🎥: Kristen Handricken #WCVB https://t.co/svHwAqtODl pic.twitter.com/YvRbKDxrDZ — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) September 18, 2020

By 5:33 a.m., the department reported that Fire Commissioner John Dempsey was then in charge, and the fire had been knocked down.

Commissioner Dempsey is now in charge of the 4th Alarm fire on Fairmount St. Heavy fire knocked down . pic.twitter.com/hT5M1ydoN3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

All residents made it safely out of the building, and the Red Cross, as well as the city’s Office of Neighborhood Services, were working with those affected, according to officials. No one was injured. Damages are estimated at about $2 million.

Commissioner Dempsey briefs the media on the 4th Alarm Fire on Fairmount St. All residents were safely evacuated from the building. There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/zKG2Mawq2E — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

This is the aftermath in the rear of Fairmount St. There are 19 people displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ and ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ helping with the displaced. Damages are estimated at 2 million. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/tQxrc7lZdB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

Thank you to the various agencies for their support in battling this fire ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ @BOSTON_EMS⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ and ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ . All working together to help the residents in the neighborhood. ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZDHVOKQRpp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

Companies will remain on scene to wash down all the hot spots. pic.twitter.com/wUUBVtWUpy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020

As of around 8 a.m., the Boston fire Investigation Unit, along with K9 dog Keegan, had been called in to work on figuring out the cause of the blaze, the department said.

The Boston Fire investigation Unit is using Keegan to help to determine the cause of the 4 alarm on Fairmount St. pic.twitter.com/CIynW7uyra — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020