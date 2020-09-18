Car severed in half in fatal Hyde Park crash

A motorist is dead following a single-vehicle crash near American Legion Highway and Clare Avenue that reportedly split the vehicle in half.

Boston police say they were called to the scene around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

WCVB reported that part of the vehicle was resting next to a pole in the center of the street while the other half was upside down and across the street.

A witness told Drew Karedes of Boston 25 News that the victim had severe injuries to their face.

“He had some horrific facial injuries, like something I have never seen in my entire life,” the unidentified witness said.

Another witness, Anne Marie Yanulis, told NBC10 Boston the crash happened near a memorial for someone else killed along the same stretch of road.

“This is one of the most dangerous strips right here, and this proves it,” she said.

