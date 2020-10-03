Nearly 1/3 of patients at Plymouth DOC facility test positive for COVID-19

As Massachusetts’s health department reported 17 new deaths and 600 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the state Department of Correction said nearly one-third of the patients at a Plymouth facility plus nearly a dozen workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And in New Hampshire, seven students in Raymond will quarantine after a youth sports player tested positive, the school district’s superintendent said Saturday.

The reports come as the nation’s attention was on President Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus and on Friday afternoon was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.