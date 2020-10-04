Dozens of explosive devices removed from Monterey home, charges pending

MONTEREY, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of explosive devices and powders have been removed from a Massachusetts home, but state police do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at large.

The devices were removed from a home in Monterey on Friday. The state police bomb squad transported and safely detonated the devices in a secure location, according to a news release from the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

“Authorities will summons a Monterey man to court to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacture, and sale of explosive devices,” the news release said. A name was not provided.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.