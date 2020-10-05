Over 2 dozen stolen lawn signs supporting police recovered in Easthampton

"If you have had a sign stolen in the past few weeks, please contact our station and arrange to come get your sign!"

Recovered lawn signs in Easthampton
–Easthampton Police Department
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 5, 2020 | 1:34 PM

Easthampton police say they recovered over two dozen stolen lawn signs in support of law enforcement and caught the perpetrators in the act, after the signs began going missing over the last few weeks.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call from someone witnessing a sign being stolen, according to a Facebook post from Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti. Officers went to that area of town and were able to find the suspect vehicle and the people allegedly responsible for taking the signs, as well as the stolen signs, which read, “We support our local law enforcement officers, Thank you for your service.”

Advertisement

Anyone who has a sign stolen is encouraged to contact police, and anyone who is missing their support for law enforcement sign can contact police to go pick it up.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, last month.
COVID IN PRISONS
Warren slams government's 'failing' efforts to contain coronavirus in federal prisons October 5, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
SCOTUS
Ayanna Pressley: 'No confirmation until inauguration' October 5, 2020 | 12:51 PM
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts October 5, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Greenfield crash
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Greenfield crash October 5, 2020 | 12:35 PM
John Joseph Yozviak, 38, and Mary Katherine Horton, 37.
Crime
Parents face murder charge in death of girl with severe lice October 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins
Local
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color October 5, 2020 | 12:15 PM
30CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker reads papers during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sept. 29, 2020. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Here's what can resume under the second step of Phase 3 of the Mass. reopening plan October 5, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Laprelot Road in Foxborough.
Foxborough Crash
Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough October 5, 2020 | 11:54 AM
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 October 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Halloween season will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Halloween
Salem police call on state police Airwing to help ID Halloween overcrowding spots October 5, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Coronavirus
A student dies, and a campus gets serious about coronavirus October 5, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A grey seal swims in Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. Seals, especially grey seals, are being blamed for attracting sharks and for stealing from commercial fishermen. Critics say the increased seal population will hurt the economy and scare off tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Seals
'The next question is how many seals should there be' October 5, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Jabin Botsford
ROSE GARDEN
Dr. Ashish Jha deems SCOTUS ceremony a likely superspreader event October 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Coronavirus
‘These are probably more vulnerable persons’: MGH doctor says not to forget White House essential workers with outbreak October 5, 2020 | 10:21 AM
US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump
Prospect of Trump's early hospital discharge mystifies doctors October 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective mask while giving a thumbs up as he is driven in a motorcade past supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump briefly left his hospital in a car to greet supporters gathered outside, after posting a video on Twitter saying he was about to make a surprise visit. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by October 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
What happens if a candidate for president dies? October 5, 2020 | 9:19 AM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.
TRUMP'S RIDE
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump's drive outside hospital October 5, 2020 | 9:01 AM
An empty classroom at a Catholic elementary school in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools in just 15 districts will fully reopen for instruction this fall as the majority of Massachusetts school districts plan to welcome students back to school part-time or not at all, according to state data. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Some parents around Mass. want kids to return to in-person learning full time. Here’s why. October 5, 2020 | 7:36 AM
People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retail store.
Halloween
Can Halloween be saved? Yes, experts say. Here’s how. October 4, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden again tests negative for coronavirus, campaign says October 4, 2020 | 8:50 PM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters.
Coronavirus
Trump leaves hospital in car to greet supporters; says he's 'learned a lot' October 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Oliver Contreras
TRUMP'S HEALTH
Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, doctors gave him steroid typically used in severe cases October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton
Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’ October 4, 2020 | 2:07 PM
south shore
Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing October 4, 2020 | 1:37 PM