Over 2 dozen stolen lawn signs supporting police recovered in Easthampton

Easthampton police say they recovered over two dozen stolen lawn signs in support of law enforcement and caught the perpetrators in the act, after the signs began going missing over the last few weeks.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call from someone witnessing a sign being stolen, according to a Facebook post from Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti. Officers went to that area of town and were able to find the suspect vehicle and the people allegedly responsible for taking the signs, as well as the stolen signs, which read, “We support our local law enforcement officers, Thank you for your service.”

Anyone who has a sign stolen is encouraged to contact police, and anyone who is missing their support for law enforcement sign can contact police to go pick it up.