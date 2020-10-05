Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color

Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is hosting two panel discussions with local leaders and advocates this week focused on why increasing voter participation among men of color is important and needed.

The first event, set to take place Monday at 6:30 p.m., will feature panelists including state Rep. Russell Holmes; Segun Idowu, president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts; and Thaddeus Miles, director of community services at MassHousing.

The second discussion will begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Emerson College President Lee Pelton; Michael Curry, deputy CEO at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers; and Rahsaan Hall, the director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts.

“This promises to be a powerful and affecting series, and it is my hope that we open a frank dialogue about the state of voting in communities of color, particularly among men of color, that will help to increase civic participation in the upcoming elections, and build momentum for future political engagement,” Tompkins said in a statement to Boston.com.

Both discussions will take place virtually over Zoom. Interested participants can register for the events here.