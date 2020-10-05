FROM

Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough

Two people involved in the crash were seen speeding by police after allegedly shoplifting from a local CVS.

Laprelot Road in Foxborough.
Laprelot Road in Foxborough. –Google Maps
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 5, 2020 | 11:54 AM

Three people and a dog were seriously injured in a head-on crash that followed an alleged shoplifting incident in Foxborough on Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a report of theft at the CVS Pharmacy at 72 Washington St. around noon, officials said. People at the store said the two suspects fled in a blue Chrysler minivan. An officer saw the car speeding southbound on North Street and began to follow in the car’s direction, police said in a statement.

A short time later, the officer found the minivan and a Honda Ridgeline crashed in the street near Laprelot Road. The drivers of both cars suffered serious injuries and were taken to Boston-area hospitals by helicopter. A female inside the minivan also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Boston-area hospital by the Foxborough Fire Department. The Honda driver’s dog also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment and Specialties in Walpole.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 October 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Halloween season will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Halloween
Salem police call on state police Airwing to help ID Halloween overcrowding spots October 5, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Coronavirus
A student dies, and a campus gets serious about coronavirus October 5, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A grey seal swims in Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. Seals, especially grey seals, are being blamed for attracting sharks and for stealing from commercial fishermen. Critics say the increased seal population will hurt the economy and scare off tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Seals
'The next question is how many seals should there be' October 5, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Jabin Botsford
ROSE GARDEN
Dr. Ashish Jha deems SCOTUS ceremony a likely superspreader event October 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Coronavirus
‘These are probably more vulnerable persons’: MGH doctor says not to forget White House essential workers with outbreak October 5, 2020 | 10:21 AM
US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump
Prospect of Trump's early hospital discharge mystifies doctors October 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective mask while giving a thumbs up as he is driven in a motorcade past supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump briefly left his hospital in a car to greet supporters gathered outside, after posting a video on Twitter saying he was about to make a surprise visit. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by October 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
What happens if a candidate for president dies? October 5, 2020 | 9:19 AM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.
TRUMP'S RIDE
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump's drive outside hospital October 5, 2020 | 9:01 AM
An empty classroom at a Catholic elementary school in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools in just 15 districts will fully reopen for instruction this fall as the majority of Massachusetts school districts plan to welcome students back to school part-time or not at all, according to state data. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Some parents around Mass. want kids to return to in-person learning full time. Here’s why. October 5, 2020 | 7:36 AM
People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retail store.
Halloween
Can Halloween be saved? Yes, experts say. Here’s how. October 4, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden again tests negative for coronavirus, campaign says October 4, 2020 | 8:50 PM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters.
Coronavirus
Trump leaves hospital in car to greet supporters; says he's 'learned a lot' October 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Oliver Contreras
TRUMP'S HEALTH
Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, doctors gave him steroid typically used in severe cases October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton
Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’ October 4, 2020 | 2:07 PM
south shore
Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing October 4, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Firefighters confer while battling the Slater Fire near Happy Camp, California, on Sept. 17, 2020. An unusual confluence of weather conditions sent nearly 14,000 bolts of lightning into the dry, hot forests of Northern California in August. But that was only the beginning.
WILDFIRES
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres October 4, 2020 | 1:26 PM
A 2016 file photo of a bearded dragon named Hashbrown at the MSPCA Nevins Farm shelter in Methuen, MA.
Salmonella Outbreak
CDC investigates multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs, bearded dragons October 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, visits a business in downtown Waterville, Maine, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Maine
Sen. Collins tests negative for virus October 4, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Trump's Health
Trump could be discharged as soon as Monday October 4, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Local
Mass. teen seriously injured in ATV rollover in New Hampshire October 4, 2020 | 11:37 AM
.
COVID-19 IMPACT SURVEY
Mass. DPH launches statewide survey to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 October 4, 2020 | 11:20 AM
NFL
AP: Saints player's retest negative; game still on October 4, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Dead Asian giant hornets, queens lined-up on top and the smaller workers below, all samples brought in from Japan for research, are displayed with a field notebook, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash.
Murder Hornets
Washington state officials hunt for colony of ‘Murder Hornets’ October 4, 2020 | 9:20 AM