‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery
The Brockton Fire Department tweeted that at about 10:10 p.m. several explosions described as “louder than fireworks” were heard.
Several mysterious explosions were heard in Brockton Monday night, according to fire officials.
The Brockton Fire Department tweeted that at about 10:10 p.m. several explosions described as “louder than fireworks” were heard around N. Cary Street and E. Ashland Street.
“It’s bizarre,” Deputy Fire Chief Edward Williams said in a telephone interview. “We have multiple reports of four or five loud explosions. People heard them from multiple parts of the city.”
