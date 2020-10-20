‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery

Several mysterious explosions were heard in Brockton Monday night, according to fire officials.

The Brockton Fire Department tweeted that at about 10:10 p.m. several explosions described as “louder than fireworks” were heard around N. Cary Street and E. Ashland Street.

“It’s bizarre,” Deputy Fire Chief Edward Williams said in a telephone interview. “We have multiple reports of four or five loud explosions. People heard them from multiple parts of the city.”