FROM

Blue Cross Blue Shield partners with Bluebikes to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Using the Bluebikes mobile app, voters can use the map feature to find the closest station to them and their polling location

Bluebikes
In some Greater Boston locales, residents can ride Bluebikes to the polls for free on Nov. 3.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 25, 2020 | 2:26 PM

Need a lift to the polls on Election Day? Head to your nearest Bluebikes station for a free socially distanced ride to your polling location.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will sponsor free bike rentals on Nov. 3 from more than 350 Bluebikes stations in eight Greater Boston municipalities: Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, Everett, Newton, and Watertown.

The organization introduced this effort after a survey conducted by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that 30 percent of registered youth did not vote in the 2016 presidential election because they could not find transportation to the polls.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Vice President Mike Pence
Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work October 25, 2020 | 1:33 PM
In this Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory greets churchgoers at St. Mathews Cathedral after the annual Red Mass in Washington.
National News
Pope Francis appoints first African American cardinal October 25, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as Republicans work during a rare weekend session to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Senate aims to put Barrett closer to a final vote on Monday October 25, 2020 | 12:05 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
White House
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says 'we're not going to control the pandemic' October 25, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Election
Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress October 25, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Rhode Island
Police: Man stole car with 2-month-old baby in backseat in Providence October 25, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Worcester
17-year-old fatally shot in Worcester restaurant parking lot October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Virus Relief Bill
Pelosi says she's not giving up on virus relief October 25, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Pope Francis
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes US Archbishop Gregory October 25, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Vaccine
Vaccine storage issues could leave 3B people without access October 25, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Local Arts
Cape Cod arts community gets critical $6.4M bequest October 25, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Adam Glanzman
New Hampshire
Trump to hold what might be his last campaign rally ever in New Hampshire on Sunday October 25, 2020 | 8:21 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Supreme Court
Sen. Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court October 25, 2020 | 8:05 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again rally in The Villages, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Campaign Trail
Virus surge shadows Trump and Biden campaign events after final debate October 25, 2020 | 7:59 AM
This 2016 file photo shows former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross' badge.
Crime
Boston police recover 7 illegal guns in 8 hours, 9 people arrested October 25, 2020 | 7:52 AM
This undated file photo provided by the New Canaan, Conn., Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos. The former home of Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May 2019 after prosecutors say she was killed by her estranged husband, is going on the market for $1.75 million.
Jennifer Dulos
Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M October 25, 2020 | 7:37 AM
In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence will maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week the White House said Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 despite his exposure to Marc Short, his chief of staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Vice President Mike Pence
Members of Pence’s inner circle test positive for coronavirus October 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Seattle firefighter Bill Dennis reaches in to take a sample from a passenger in a car at a free COVID testing site Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Seattle.
Coronavirus numbers
New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row October 25, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Coronavirus testing
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Winthrop Elks Lodge, Pleasant Park Yacht Club October 24, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Andrew Harnik
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it may be time for a widespread mask mandate October 24, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs during a Biden-Harris Drive-In event at Dallas High School, in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
JON BON JOVI
Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally October 24, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,128 new cases October 24, 2020 | 4:22 PM
An Oklahoma couple got married at Dunkin'.
Dunkin' Wedding
Couple gets married at Dunkin' drive-thru October 24, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Crime
Police: NH man used pocketknife to attack taxi driver October 24, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Screenshot of viral TikTok video in Cambridge.
Cambridge
'Really, really disturbing to me': Viral video of group of people not wearing masks in Harvard Square concerns Cambridge officials October 24, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Colorado
Colorado wildfire grows by at least 140,000 acres in a day, forcing hundreds to flee October 24, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Politics
2 staff members to Sen. Loeffler test positive for COVID October 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy cows stand in the milking chamber a farm in Maine.
Maine
4 sickened after consuming raw milk products from Maine farm October 24, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Hawk found injured along roadway in Worcester rescued by Massachusetts State Police.
Local
Watch: Injured hawk captured by state police along roadway in Worcester October 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM