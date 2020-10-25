Police: Man stole car with 2-month-old baby in backseat in Providence

The baby was returned to the couple, unharmed, police said.

AP
October 25, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car with a 2-month-old baby in the backseat before dropping the baby off at a storage facility.

Police said a couple pulled into a Cumberland Farms parking lot in Providence on Saturday and left the car running as they went into the store. While they were inside, a man jumped in the car and drove off with the baby in the backseat, police said.

Shortly after, the man left the baby at a storage facility and sped off again, police said. The stolen car was found later in a different location, officials said.

The baby was returned to the couple, unharmed, police said.

TOPICS: Local Rhode Island Crime

