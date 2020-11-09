This map shows where — and how — the MBTA’s proposed service cuts would occur

The proposed service reductions would begin next year to address the impact of the pandemic.

BOSTON MA. - OCTOBER 1: Charles Murphy, with his MBTA map bandana, listens to Gov Charlie Baker as he speaks to the media on the Coronavirus and the Green Line Extension Project at what will be the future Lechmere T stop on October 1, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
MBTA employees Charles Murphy wearing a T map bandana last month during a press event in Cambridge about the Green Line Extension Project. –Stuart Cahill / Pool
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 9, 2020

For the first time Monday, the MBTA detailed the service cuts it plans to phase in next year in order to close a massive, pandemic-induced budget shortfall.

The 69-page presentation includes eliminating ferry service and 25 bus routes, closing six commuter rail stations, and rolling back service across the system. The transit agency, which is accepting public comment on the proposed cuts before a final vote next month, also released an interactive map showing where exactly the service reductions would occur.

The maps allows users to search for — and sort by — different cities and towns to view how they would be affected by the cuts. The map can also be filtered to view specific train, bus, or ferry routes, as well as by the type of service reduction.

Advertisement

View it below here:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local MBTA Coronavirus Transportation

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Suspect wanted in connection with alleged Boston Public Garden sexual assault.
Crime
Boston police release new image of suspect in Public Garden sexual assault November 10, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Bangor, Maine.
Election reactions
Here are the latest reactions to Biden's win and Trump's election fraud allegations from Collins, Romney and others November 10, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Politics
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare' November 10, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Jabin Botsford
Fox News
The long love affair between Fox News and Trump may be over. Here's how it ended last week. November 9, 2020 | 9:39 PM
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore received an injection this past May.
Vaccine
What you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine November 9, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Fox News
Fox News cuts away from Kayleigh McEnany news conference after she alleges vote fraud with no evidence November 9, 2020 | 8:12 PM
In this June 28, 2020 image provided by Mount Washington Observatory, Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H.
Marty
Cat at Mount Washington Observatory dies after 12 years on duty November 9, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Melrose Ma. 10/31/2014 A MBTA train pulls into the Melrose/Cedar Park Station.Melrose various locations. Globe Staff/Photographer Jonathan Wiggs Topic: Reporter
MBTA cuts
Here are the commuter rail stops that the MBTA is proposing to close next year November 9, 2020 | 5:34 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/05/2020: Danielle Rogers, a RN conducted a test with a patient for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge near Grove Hall Boston by the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.(David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths November 9, 2020 | 5:06 PM
BOSTON, MA - 8/21/2020:Open windows and a fan are used as the ventilation system at the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester. The letters A and B on desks are for students to alternate daily use during the and keep a social distance. Boston Public Schools (BPS) did a walkthrough of two school buildings the Mildred Avenue K-8 in Mattapan and the Mather Elementary School in Dorchester to showcase preparations that have been underway for months leading up to the new school year.
Live school updates
Westwood High goes remote for the week due to 5 student cases of COVID-19 November 9, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Boston, MA - 4/3/2020: Doctor Patrick Hyland rides a Green Line train home from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where he works in the internal medicine department in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020. The MBTA moved to a modified Saturday schedule across the system on March 17 in response to reduced ridership because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (“These further revisions will continue to support critical travel needs of those who are essential to slowing the spread of this virus,” Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, said in the statement. “These revisions, along with the additional precautions we are implementing to protect the health and safety of our workforce, will ensure we can continue to provide critical transportation services.”) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: Coronavirus Covid-19
MBTA
From halting ferry service to closing commuter rail stops, these are the cuts the MBTA is proposing for 2021 November 9, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Bones discovered
Human remains found at Winchester home, possibly more than a century old November 9, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Zone
These are the 16 Mass. communities with the highest risk for COVID-19 November 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Politics
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare' November 9, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Coronavirus
'The harsh truth is we are only now entering what is likely to be the toughest part' November 9, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Scene of the shooting at 4 Elizabeth St, Mattapan
Shootings
13 people shot, including 1 fatally, in 6 separate incidents over violent weekend in Boston November 9, 2020 | 1:40 PM
A view of a red line train pulling into Charles/MGH MBTA station.
MASK MANDATE
Transit advocates have concerns about how the new mask mandate could impact MBTA riders November 9, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Ben Carson.
Ben Carson
Trump election party draws scrutiny as Ben Carson tests positive November 9, 2020 | 1:06 PM
Amanda Voisard
THE 2020 RESULTS
Despite protests, there appears to be no centralized effort to reverse the election results in Trump's favor November 9, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Fraud Allegations
Mass. GOP backs Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, even as Baker says allegations lack facts November 9, 2020 | 12:19 PM
A vehicle sits outside the White House as President Donald Trump prepares to visit the Republican National Committee annex office, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. ()
FUTURE OF AMERICA
Poll: The election is over. What's should be Washington's focus moving forward? November 9, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Bedford, MA - 9/10/20 - Congressman Seth Moulton joined the Gold Star families of two veterans from Bedford killed in action in 2003 and 2004 as he offered his reaction to President Trump's comments on the military, as reported by The Atlantic. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Politics
Why Seth Moulton is backing Nancy Pelosi as House speaker November 9, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Atul Gawande, surgeon and writer, will join Mindy Kaling’s September 15 Harvard Book Store event.
Coronavirus
What to know about the doctors with Boston connections on Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board November 9, 2020 | 10:56 AM
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives at the White House after he golfed at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, a day after was defeated by President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Prank calls
Teens, comedians and pranksters spam Trump's voter fraud hotline November 9, 2020 | 10:36 AM
A health care worker administers a coronavirus test at a clinic in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
THE COVID CRISIS
A ‘terrifying’ COVID surge will land in Biden’s lap November 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Rhode Island
Coast Guard calls off search for Rhode Island fisherman November 9, 2020 | 10:06 AM
New Hampshire
Dirt bike collision in N.H. results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized November 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
A store selling President Donald Trump memorabilia in Wilmington.
THE TRUMP LOSS
For a Massachusetts Trump fan, a week when victory ebbed away November 9, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Ashish Jha
COVID-19 VACCINE
Watch: Ashish Jha on Pfizer announcing early data on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness November 9, 2020 | 9:08 AM
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial participates in the tests at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore this past May.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective November 9, 2020 | 8:07 AM