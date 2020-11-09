This map shows where — and how — the MBTA’s proposed service cuts would occur

For the first time Monday, the MBTA detailed the service cuts it plans to phase in next year in order to close a massive, pandemic-induced budget shortfall.

The 69-page presentation includes eliminating ferry service and 25 bus routes, closing six commuter rail stations, and rolling back service across the system. The transit agency, which is accepting public comment on the proposed cuts before a final vote next month, also released an interactive map showing where exactly the service reductions would occur.

The maps allows users to search for — and sort by — different cities and towns to view how they would be affected by the cuts. The map can also be filtered to view specific train, bus, or ferry routes, as well as by the type of service reduction.

View it below here: