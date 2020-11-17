The MBTA says its planned service cuts will be temporary. Transit advocates worry the effects will be permanent.

"They're not gonna come back when the service comes back."

BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2020: 02CORONAMAIN -Some construction improvements finished, such as new platform, at the Museum of Fine Arts station which is a surface-level light rail stop on the MBTA Green Line E branch, located the median of Huntington Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, between Museum Road and Ruggles Street. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
A Green Line trolley pulls into the Museum of Fine Arts station. –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM

MBTA officials have tried to take some of the edge off their recently proposed — and seemingly inevitable — service cuts, needed to offset unprecedented revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the assurance that they aren’t forever.

Related Links

“The service reductions are not intended to be a permanent shrinkage,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a meeting last week.

While the sweeping cuts will be painful in the near term, the idea is to “build back” service when ridership eventually rebounds, he said.

Transit advocates say it may not be that simple.

They worry that, by making the service less attractive, the proposed plan — which includes widespread cuts to the commuter rail and bus networks and a 20 percent reduction in rapid transit frequencies — could permanently drive riders away from the transit system and send MBTA revenue into a long-term “death spiral.”

Advertisement

“If you cut late-night service on the T now, then those folks are going to buy a car, start using Uber and Lyft, or get their friend to take them — and they’re not gonna come back when the service comes back,” Jarred Johnson, the executive director of Transit Matters, said in a recent interview.

“No one’s going to go to the commuter rail platform and wave their hands up and down Saturday at 11 to signal to the T that they want that weekend service back after they cut it,” he said. “Those folks will make a decision, probably in the form of a car, and then once you have that, that’s a sunk cost.”

In addition to reduced service across the system, the proposed cuts — which the T’s Fiscal Management and Control Board will vote on next month — include eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, halting all ferry service, eliminating or consolidating several dozen bus routes, cutting short T service at midnight, and stopping trolleys on the Green Line’s E branch six stops early at Brigham Circle.

Despite the MBTA’s pre-pandemic efforts to improve and expand many parts of the system, Johnson says the latest proposal recalls previous contractions that weren’t necessarily billed as permanent changes — though ended up to be just that.

Advertisement

The Green Line E branch used to extend past Heath Street to Arborway Station, effectively connecting riders to the Orange Line through the nearby Forest Hills Station. However, that stretch of the line was “temporarily suspended” due to construction work in 1986 and ultimately permanently replaced by bus service.

Under the MBTA’s recently proposed cuts, E branch riders would similarly be diverted to a concurrent bus route beginning at Brigham Circle.

An MBTA trolley arriving at the Green Line E branch’s old Arborway terminus in 1967. —Wikimedia Commons

A similar scenario played out with the Green Line’s so-called A branch trolley to Watertown, which was eliminated in 1969 after the expansion of the Mass. Pike into Boston. According to a Boston Globe report at the time, the trolley line — with support from most riders — was replaced by buses for a “trial” period and of course never returned.

“The history has been that it takes a long time to reverse these kinds of service changes,” Johnson said, adding that the cuts threaten to undermine Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to increase transit-oriented housing development in the region.

MBTA officials aren’t unaware of the concerns — and they’re in the midst of a process, including an open hearing Thursday, to get public feedback on the proposed cuts.

Poftak told Boston.com in a statement that the MBTA will work to incorporate the feedback related to both the cuts and restoring service based on “whether there is ridership that justifies the service and durable revenue available to pay for such additional service.”

“The MBTA is carrying out a comprehensive outreach process as it wants public feedback and will take it seriously,” he said.

Advertisement

The agency also created a framework intended to preserve, as much as possible, service on the lines and routes with high, transit-dependent ridership. But without more funding, Poftak says the current level of service isn’t sustainable.

While the agency has sought additional government funds to close the budget gap, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack has suggested it might “make sense” to move forward with the cuts, even with a federal bailout, in order to save the money for when they do need to increase service.

“The question is, if you got the federal package this spring but were still seeing 25 or 30 percent of the pre-COVID ridership, whether it would make sense to immediately add service or whether it would make sense to hold onto those federal dollars until we need it for more ridership,” Pollack said during the FMCB meeting last week.

The fear among transit advocates is that making that decision now might hurt the chances of ridership rebounding later next year, when the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully over. According to the MBTA’s plan, some commuter rail cuts would take effect as soon as January, while changes to ferry service and rapid transit would be implemented in March and bus service adjustments wouldn’t happen until June.

Johnson says that Pollack is a “pretty smart person, but I don’t think she’s developed the powers of being able to predict the future.”

Chris Dempsey, the director of Transportation for Massachusetts, said last week on GBH’s “Greater Boston” that “nobody is advocating for the MBTA to run empty trains and buses.”

“We all want the system to be more efficient,” he said. “But some of these lines, once you cut them; some of these employees, once you lay them off; they never come back. And what we’re left with is a region where, as the economy does start to come back and people start to get back to work, more and more people are driving on the road, fewer people are taking transit, and [traffic congestion] is even worse than it was.”

According to the MBTA presentation last week, rehiring employees alone could take two years.

Some progressive state lawmakers have pushed for tax hikes aimed at the state’s richest residents to provide more MBTA funding, given the “K-shaped” economic trend in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 19 billionaires in our state saw their wealth balloon by $17 billion during the first three months of the pandemic,” Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier said during a hearing last week, arguing for an unsuccessful budget measure to raise revenue for the T. “This is unusual. Usually during a recession, even billionaires lose money. Not this time.”

As the outcry across the region has grown, Dempsey said that state lawmakers should “step up” to help the MBTA avoid lasting damage.

“We want to make sure that the MBTA isn’t cutting so deeply that we will perpetually have a system that’s a fraction of the size that it once was,” he said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local MBTA MBTA Commuter Rails Commute Transportation Coronavirus Politics Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Murder-suicide at at home on Adelaide Avenue in Wayland.
Wayland
Mother and son identified in Wayland apparent murder-suicide November 17, 2020 | 2:51 PM
TWEETS VS. FLEETS
Twitter launches 'fleets,' disappearing tweets that vanish in a day for some reason November 17, 2020 | 2:04 PM
FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Weston Koenn, a graduate student from Los Angeles, leaves the Boston University student union building in Boston. The university is urging students to stay on campus for Thanksgiving or, if they go home, stay away for the rest of the semester, joining a growing number of U.S. universities working to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the holidays. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
BU
Students heading home for Thanksgiving should stay there, BU says November 17, 2020 | 2:00 PM
George Swain
Boston church leader charged with child sexual assaults November 17, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Dominic Valente
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain explains why she voted for Joe Biden - and not that other guy November 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Local
Boston police dropped overtime hours by 14.6 percent for 3 months. More is still needed to meet budget goal, officials say. November 17, 2020 | 1:33 PM
In this Sept. 6, 2019 photo, energy-industry truck traffic travels by the Mentone community church, which dates back to 1910. Mentone, a sparsely populated town in Loving County in West Texas, is experiencing an oil boom. (Billy Calzada /The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Coronavirus
The 1 county with no coronavirus cases (and plenty of suspicion) November 17, 2020 | 1:02 PM
General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy.
Emily Murphy
An obscure federal official has final say on transition launch, and no one knows what she'll do November 17, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Live school updates
Clark and Westfield State go remote due to upticks in COVID-19 cases November 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Former state chemist Annie Dookham leaves Suffolk Superior Court with her husband after being arraigned on 27 counts in 2012.
Annie Dookhan
Suffolk D.A. Rollins vacates another 100 tainted drug lab convictions November 17, 2020 | 10:46 AM
LOCKDOWNS
Watch: Ashish Jha says ‘targeted’ effort is needed to address COVID-19, not a national lockdown November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Scene of fatal shooting in Hyde Park.
Hyde Park
Man shot to death in Hyde Park Monday night November 17, 2020 | 10:01 AM
An Amazon Prime parcel passes along a conveyor at an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center.
AMAZON.COM
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry November 17, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, handily won reelection despite tens of millions of dollars of Democratic spending.
Susan Collins
The Democrats went all out against Susan Collins. Rural Maine grimaced. November 17, 2020 | 9:02 AM
wayland thumbnail
WAYLAND
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Wayland November 16, 2020 | 11:50 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. County officials in Nevada began signing off Monday, Nov. 16 on results of the Nov. 3 election that gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential contest. The former vice president drew a little over 50% of the vote and Trump a little under 48% in unofficial results submitted for approval by commissioners in counties including Washoe, surrounding Reno, and Clark, which encompasses Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
ELECTION
Trump attacks Vegas-area certification of Biden election win November 16, 2020 | 9:54 PM
A pedestrian walks past an empty table at The Black Cypress restaurant and bar on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. Indoor seating at restaurants and bars will be prohibited under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's new coronavirus restrictions between Nov. 18 and Dec. 14. (Geoff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
Some states are rolling back their reopening due to the second COVID-19 wave November 16, 2020 | 7:45 PM
A board above a trading post shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, at the NYSE, Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in New York.
Stocks Soar
Record high for Dow; S&P 500 adds to its record on vaccine hopes November 16, 2020 | 7:40 PM
This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company.
J&J
Johnson & Johnson starts two-dose COVID-19 vaccine trial November 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Boston Common memorial honors those killed by racial injustice November 16, 2020 | 6:30 PM
This undated photo made available by SpaceX in September 2020 shows, from left, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The four are scheduled to be SpaceX’s second crew launch in mid-November 2020. (SpaceX via AP)
SPACEX LAUNCH
Watch: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station November 16, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Massachusetts State Police
Lynnfield
Car crashes and bursts into flames on Route 1 after police pursuit, authorities say November 16, 2020 | 6:06 PM
New Hampshire
New Hampshire AG: 1 dead after being shot by officer November 16, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Maine
Man sentenced to 38 years for fatal machete attack November 16, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Crime
Danvers man arrested for allegedly entering Charlie Baker's home released after $5K bail posted by fund November 16, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A driver holds up his nasal swab sample while talking to a medical assistant at a COVID-19 testing site set up at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, Calif., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths November 16, 2020 | 5:00 PM
This illustration picture taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, shows a syringe and a vial with the logo of US biotech firm Moderna. - Moderna on November 16, 2020 announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was almost 95 percent effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the quest to end the pandemic. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
VACCINE
A Harvard disease expert on what's next after the Moderna vaccine news November 16, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Daniel Hollis.
Daniel Hollis
Military charges Marine with murder in death of Emerson student Daniel Hollis November 16, 2020 | 4:34 PM
ROCKPORT FIRE
With talks continuing, Rockport firefighters didn't resign Friday after all November 16, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Local
A N.H. woman lost her dog last Thanksgiving in Missouri. They were just reunited. November 16, 2020 | 2:54 PM