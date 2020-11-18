A Guatemalan immigrant was arrested by ICE in an East Boston park. Local officials want more information.

"We need to have a clear understanding of what circumstances allow ICE to operate in our city."

–Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via Associated Press/File 2008
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM

A Guatemalan immigrant was arrested in an East Boston park Tuesday morning by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which said the 40-year-old man entered the United States illegally.

The moments the four agents frisked and then escorted Elder Misan Guerra-Perez to an unmarked minivan parked outside Bremen Street Park were caught on video later shared on Twitter that prompted questions and calls for more information about what happened from local officials.

In a statement to Boston.com, ICE’s office of Enforcement and Removal Operations said Guerra-Perez is “illegally present in the United States” and was arrested because “he was subject to a final order of removal.”

Advertisement

“Guerra-Perez was initially encountered by ICE Officers in February 2010 after being arrested by the Boston Police Department on local charges. Guerra-Perez was found to have illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, served a Notice to Appear, and released from ICE custody on Feb. 17, 2010, after posting bond,” the statement says.

In September 2011, a federal immigration judge ordered Guerra-Perez to depart the country within 60 days, according to ICE. Guerra-Perez filed an appeal to the decision the next month, which was ultimately dismissed by the Board of Immigration Appeals in January 2014. The board gave Guerra-Perez 60 days to leave the United States, ICE said.

“Guerra-Perez failed to lawfully depart the U.S. as ordered and is subject to a final order of removal,” ICE said.

What charges Guerra-Perez was initially arrested for by Boston police in 2010 were not immediately clear Wednesday morning.

In the video, an agent is heard saying they had an arrest warrant for Guerra-Perez.

East Boston Democratic state Rep. Adrian Madaro said Massport, which owns the park that sits parallel to Logan Airport and the MassPike, informed him the agency was made aware of the warrant following the arrest.

Madaro, who called the arrest “an unsettling incident,” is among several local officials who are seeking more information about the interaction.

Advertisement

“This event is a disturbing breach to many in the East Boston community,” Madaro said in a statement. “Residents should not be afraid of being detained by immigration authorities as they walk to the train or take their families to the park. East Boston residents should know the circumstances under which Massport and the State Police allow ICE to operate on their property and what role, if any, they play in these actions.”

ICE interactions in Boston — a so-called sanctuary city, where cooperation between local law enforcement and its federal immigration enforcement counterparts is limited — have faced growing scrutiny and criticism in recent years.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, whose district includes East Boston, said she wanted to know if Boston police played a role in the arrest.

Under the city’s “Trust Act” that was revised last year, local police cannot assist in detaining, interrogating, or arresting people solely for a non-criminal immigration matter.

Edwards vowed to speak with Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross about what happened.

“Incidents like this make residents feel unsafe and afraid to go to work or play with their families in parks,” Edwards said in a statement. “Many of our undocumented neighbors are essential workers and have continued going to work through the pandemic. People should not have to worry about being detained by immigration authorities on their way to work. We need to have a clear understanding of what circumstances allow ICE to operate in our city and what role, if any, BPD played in this morning’s arrest.”

Advertisement

I was recently made aware of a disturbing incident that took place in East Boston this morning that ended with a man…

Posted by Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A Boston police spokesperson said Wednesday the department was not involved in the arrest.

“Boston is a proud city of immigrants and one of the safest cities in America,” Walsh said in a statement. “I know some residents are worried, but Boston is a City that sticks together. I am eager to work with the incoming Biden administration to increase accountability and transparency for ICE.”

Guerra-Perez’s arrest comes a month after ICE agents received backlash from local and state leaders for stopping and questioning a Black Roslindale resident as he jogged in West Roxbury. ICE later said its personnel was conducting surveillance as part of “a targeted enforcement action” and was searching for a previously deported Haitian immigrant, who matched the description of the man they stopped.

After the person who posted the video of Tuesday’s arrest reached out to her, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the incident is “deeply disturbing and once again raises questions about the agency’s growing presence and operations in our communities,” according to CommonWealth magazine.

“We cannot stand by while ICE agents continue to terrorize neighborhoods in the Massachusetts 7th (congressional district) or anywhere in the Commonwealth,” Pressley said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local East Boston Crime Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jon Super
Linda Pizzuti Henry
Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners November 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2020. Many liberals are pushing Joe Biden to name Warren as treasury secretary. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Politics
What's next for Elizabeth Warren during Joe Biden's administration? November 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020.
BATTLING COVID-19
Harvard doctor presents plan to ‘get us out of this COVID-19 war’ November 18, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Megan Gelinas of Norwood uses hand sanitizer while riding a Green Line train to work in Boston during the pandemic last April.
NOT A SANITIZER
Company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer November 18, 2020 | 12:03 PM
National
‘MasterChef Junior’ star Ben Watkins dies at 14 from cancer November 18, 2020 | 11:51 AM
BOSTON , MA. - NOVEMBER 17: Governor Charlie Baker speaks to the media at the State House on November 17, 2020 in Boston , Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced his nomination of Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Supreme Judicial Court. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update November 18, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Faneuil Hall
Faneuil Hall Marketplace management firm pays $2.1 million owed to city November 18, 2020 | 10:46 AM
New Hampshire
Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl November 18, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Suspect wanted in Boston Public Garden sexual assault.
Crime
Man arrested in Boston Public Garden sexual assault November 18, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff in the Biden White House.
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon
Jennifer O'Malley Dillon of Franklin will be Joe Biden's deputy chief of staff November 18, 2020 | 9:16 AM
A patient takes part in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon November 18, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Politics
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa November 18, 2020 | 5:53 AM
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. FDA officials on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
At-home test
FDA allows 1st rapid COVID-19 test that gives results at home November 17, 2020 | 11:03 PM
U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.
Scott Brown
U.S. paid for Scott Brown, wife to fly on private jet in New Zealand, avoiding quarantine November 17, 2020 | 9:35 PM
milton thumbnail
MILTON
Bicyclist struck and killed by utility truck in Milton November 17, 2020 | 8:29 PM
FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible,” Krebs said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
ELECTION
Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security November 17, 2020 | 8:24 PM
brockton thumbnail
BROCKTON
Woman killed in high-speed crash in Brockton November 17, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
CRIME
FBI: Mass. had near 10% rise in hate crimes last year November 17, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Coronavirus
Sen. Grassley, third in line for the presidency, tests positive for COVID-19 November 17, 2020 | 6:34 PM
BOSTON , MA. - NOVEMBER 17: Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. speaks at the State House on November 17, 2020 in Boston , Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced his nomination of Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Supreme Judicial Court. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Serge Georges Jr.
Charlie Baker taps Judge Serge Georges Jr. for state's high court November 17, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Local
Feds find constitutional violations in Massachusetts prisons November 17, 2020 | 5:20 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a health care worker gives a test at a COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local officials to adjust their blueprints for fighting a virus that is threatening to overwhelm health care systems. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,263 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths November 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
During the 22 years Sean Ellis spent in prison after being convicted of killing a Boston police detective, Ellis believed there was something suspicious about the officers who led the murder investigation.
Local
Why Sean Ellis agreed to be the subject of Netflix's 'Trial 4' — and what's next for his case November 17, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Possible shutdown
Marty Walsh doesn't rule out economic shutdown in Boston November 17, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Ben Garver / The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Jacob's Pillow
Theater at renowned Jacob's Pillow dance center burns down November 17, 2020 | 4:18 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2020: 02CORONAMAIN -Some construction improvements finished, such as new platform, at the Museum of Fine Arts station which is a surface-level light rail stop on the MBTA Green Line E branch, located the median of Huntington Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, between Museum Road and Ruggles Street. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
MBTA cuts
'They're not gonna come back when the service comes back' November 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Murder-suicide at at home on Adelaide Avenue in Wayland.
Wayland
Mother and son identified in Wayland apparent murder-suicide November 17, 2020 | 2:51 PM
TWEETS VS. FLEETS
Twitter launches 'fleets,' disappearing tweets that vanish in a day for some reason November 17, 2020 | 2:04 PM
FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Weston Koenn, a graduate student from Los Angeles, leaves the Boston University student union building in Boston. The university is urging students to stay on campus for Thanksgiving or, if they go home, stay away for the rest of the semester, joining a growing number of U.S. universities working to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the holidays. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
BU
Students heading home for Thanksgiving should stay there, BU says November 17, 2020 | 2:00 PM
George Swain
Boston church leader charged with child sexual assaults November 17, 2020 | 1:56 PM