FROM

Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners

"I am incredibly grateful to be able to work at a company that I really believe in," Henry said.

Jon Super
Linda Pizzuti Henry is the new chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media Partners.
By
November 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM

Linda Pizzuti Henry has been named chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media Partners, taking the reins after seven years as managing director of the parent company of The Boston Globe, Boston.com, and STAT, the online health and science news site.

Henry is the fourth person to serve as CEO or president since she and her husband, John W. Henry, bought the Globe from New York Times Co. in 2013. She is the first woman to run the Globe in its nearly 150-year history.

“I love working here, and with all of you, and I am incredibly grateful to be able to work at a company that I really believe in — I believe in our purpose, in our mission, and in how much the work we do matters,” Henry said Wednesday during a virtual company meeting. “In this current chapter of the Boston Globe, we are going to invent our own future through innovation and continued excellence, and I will do everything I can to enable and empower each of your abilities to do so.”

TOPICS: Local

Close

