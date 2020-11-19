Officials are reinstating the I-93 carpool lane in Somerville and Medford earlier than expected. Here’s why.

An environmental group threatened to sue after the announcement last year. Now, they're getting some additional changes from the state.

Medford, MA: 3/12/2018: Storm clouds over the city....... A sign over Route 93 southbound looking towards the Boston skyline warns of the impending storm. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Cars on I-93 southbound in Medford looking toward the Boston skyline. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 19, 2020 | 1:56 PM

Massachusetts officials are bringing back the southbound I-93 carpool lane in Somerville and Medford — a bit earlier than expected.

The state’s Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening that it will reestablish the separated high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, which had been opened to all vehicles as part of a multi-year Tobin Bridge construction project, this upcoming Monday, as part of a settlement with the Conservation Law Foundation.

“MassDOT and CLF share the objective of prioritizing the movement of people, rather than vehicles, on the Commonwealth’s roadway network,” Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said in a statement.

The CLF, a Boston-based environmental nonprofit, had threatened to sue the state last year over the decision to open up the HOV lane to single drivers 24 hours a day. The 2.6-mile lane from Medford to the Zakim Bridge had previously been limited to buses and cars with two or more people during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Advertisement

State officials announced last spring that they would open it up to all drivers as part of an effort to relieve North Shore congestion due to lane closures on the Tobin Bridge, which began in April 2019 and are projected to last a total of two years.

While officials said the change was only temporary, the decision elicited protest from transportation advocates, who said it punished the carpoolers and bus riders that the lanes were originally established to benefit. Additionally, the CLF argued that opening up the HOV lane was illegal, since part of the reason it was originally created in the 1990s was to ensure that the Big Dig adhered to state and federal laws, such as the Clean Air Act. According to the CLF, opening up the HOV lane last spring had resulted in slower bus rides, which disproportionately affected low-income individuals and people of color.

“The elimination of the HOV lane thwarts efforts to rapidly reduce climate-damaging emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. Further, this choice favors wealthier, single-occupant vehicle drivers traveling from the north shore and burdens lower-income public transit riders and people who choose to carpool,” the CLF wrote a letter last October to Gov. Charlie Baker and the state’s top transportation officials, informing them of the group’s intent to sue MassDOT under the Clean Air Act’s citizen suit provision — unless they could agree to “effective remedies for the violations.”

Advertisement

The settlement announced Wednesday resolves the dispute — and amounts to a “significant victory for our communities,” according to Maria Belen Power, the associate executive director of the Chelsea-based group GreenRoots.

MassDOT crews will be working overnight during this weekend to install HOV lane signage and safety measures ahead of Monday. Officials also say that DOT message signs will be used to notify travelers of the traffic pattern change.

But they aren’t only reinstating the HOV lane.

As part of the settlement, Pollack said the state had identified several steps to “prioritize buses on MassDOT-owned roads,” including a bus-only lane pilot on the Tobin Bridge southbound that will be used by the 111 bus. Belen Power said her group was “particularly thrilled” by the pilot.

“We expect the pilot to last at least one year followed by a permanent lane,” she said in a statement.

According to the CLF, the state will also conduct a pilot allowing buses traveling on I-93 between Woburn and Somerville to use the right-hand shoulder, effectively creating a bus-only lane. Officials will also conduct a study of future locations within the I-495 area for bus lanes, HOV lanes, and roadway pricing — and be required to seek public input before any future HOV lane changes.

While vehicle traffic plunged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state data has shown that it has more recently rebounded toward its normal levels. Studies had repeatedly ranked Boston as the country’s most congested city.

Transportation officials also brought back the HOV “zipper” lane in Boston and Quincy (which they stopped deploying due to the dramatic decrease in travel due to COVID-19) this past June after traffic began to return.

Advertisement

“Now is the time to improve transit options and avoid the gridlock that plagued our region before the pandemic,” Staci Rubin, a senior attorney at the CLF, said in a statement Wednesday. “Reinstating the HOV lane and committing to pilot bus lanes on both I-93 and the Tobin Bridge will drastically improve commute times and protect the health of overburdened communities like Chelsea and Somerville.

MassDOT officials also plan to further discuss congestion relief proposals at their next meeting Monday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Commute Traffic Transportation Environment Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
HIT-AND-RUN
Family mourns 72-year-old mother of 11 killed in Brockton hit-and-run as police seek public's help November 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM
From left, Richard Kane, Cheryl Kane, Richie Kane, and Rob Kane.
Wayland
Family of victims in Wayland murder-suicide speaks out November 19, 2020 | 1:34 PM
FERTILITY
Woman sues after learning her sperm donor was her fertility doctor November 19, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Sharks
An 'extremely unusual' shark sighting on Cape Cod was caught on camera November 19, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Loretta J. Ross.
Cancel culture
'I am challenging the call-out culture' November 19, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chair Monica Palmer, left, talks with Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch before the board's Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 meeting in Detroit. Michigan's largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters' intentions. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Michigan
Wayne County Republican who asked to 'rescind' her vote certifying election results says Trump called her November 19, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Susanne Heger and her husband, Sigi, in front of their home in Bonita Springs, Fla. They will spend six months in the state, rotating between their three homes.Credit...Kendall Short for The New York Times
Snowbirds
How many snowbirds will be flying south for the winter? November 19, 2020 | 10:36 AM
New Hampshire
These N.H. food establishments were fined, warned over lack of masks November 19, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Massachusetts State Police
HIT-AND-RUN
State Police asking for help to identify suspect, car in hit-and-run on Wednesday in Saugus November 19, 2020 | 8:23 AM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 A box full of COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients.
Coronavirus
What infectious disease experts want you to understand about contact tracing and COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 6:59 AM
Politics
Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost 'Obamacare' sign-ups November 19, 2020 | 12:27 AM
In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at the center in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl among the tree's massive branches on Monday, Nov. 16. Now named Rockefeller, the owl was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center for care. (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP)
Animals
Tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree November 18, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Boston, MA: 02-13-2018: Detail of the front page of the Feb. 13, 2018 Boston Herald. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/ ( )
MEDIA
Boston Herald newsstand sales have plummeted over 40% amid COVID-19 November 18, 2020 | 10:14 PM
7-year-old Danny Sheehan got a call from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, days after he gleefully unwrapped an action figure of the superhero.
AQUAMAAAAAAN!!
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa calls Marshfield boy fighting cancer November 18, 2020 | 7:59 PM
A medical worker in full PPE helps transport a patient into University Medical Center amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso on November 17, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.
Coronavirus
A quarter of a million people have died In the U.S. from COVID-19 November 18, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Alex Wong
KATHERINE CLARK
Democrats elect Katherine Clark as assistant House speaker November 18, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh at a morning press conference on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Boston has released a new set of coronavirus metrics. Here's what to know. November 18, 2020 | 5:44 PM
HANOVER
Hanover High School is replacing its mascot, and you can submit logo ideas November 18, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Kimberly Budd
Supreme Judicial Court
Kimberly Budd confirmed as 1st Black female chief of state high court November 18, 2020 | 5:12 PM
A health care employee works at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Miami. Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are no where near the peak in July.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,744 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths November 18, 2020 | 5:01 PM
In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, students at West Brooklyn Community High School listen to questions posed by their principal during a current events-trivia quiz and pizza party in the school's cafeteria in New York.
School shutdown
New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises November 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/18/2020 Hanalise Huff, MD at Boston Children's Hospital, receives a COVID-19 test from RN Kelly Hogan at Urban League of Boston on Wednesday afternoon. People weathered through long lines at Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, despite temperatures in the 30s. Erin Clark/Globe Staff TOPIC: 19conronamain REPORTER: kay lazar
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker 'concerned' that lines for COVID-19 tests suggest residents are ignoring Thanksgiving guidance November 18, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Shutterstock
ABORTION
Massachusetts Senate passes amendment strengthening abortion rights November 18, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Education
Mass. school district: Verify your Thanksgiving COVID protocols, or kids have to stay home November 18, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Rudolph W. Giuliani listens as President Trump speaks at a news briefing at the White House in September. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Rudy Giuliani
Here's what happened when Rudy Giuliani made his first appearance in federal court in nearly three decades November 18, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Local
A Guatemalan immigrant was arrested by ICE in an East Boston park. Local officials want more information. November 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Jon Super
Linda Pizzuti Henry
Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners November 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2020. Many liberals are pushing Joe Biden to name Warren as treasury secretary. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Politics
What's next for Elizabeth Warren during Joe Biden's administration? November 18, 2020 | 1:22 PM
A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020.
BATTLING COVID-19
Harvard doctor presents plan to ‘get us out of this COVID-19 war’ November 18, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Megan Gelinas of Norwood uses hand sanitizer while riding a Green Line train to work in Boston during the pandemic last April.
NOT A SANITIZER
Company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer November 18, 2020 | 12:03 PM