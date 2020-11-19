‘An act of hate against all of us’: Mural featuring Rep. John Lewis vandalized in Cambridge

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 19, 2020 | 3:08 PM

A Cambridge eatery had its mural dedicated to the late Rep. John Lewis vandalized overnight Monday.

In a video posted on Twitter by Urban Hearth, black spray paint can be seen running throughout the mural, and over the faces depicted in it.

“We are heartbroken, angry, and will be making some noise,” the tweet said.

In a statement, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui noted that the restaurant had worked with Rocky Cotard, a local Haitian artist, to have the mural created to honor the longtime Georgia congressman and civil right activist after his death earlier this year. The mural features Lewis, as well as a quote from him, “Never, ever be afraid to make good trouble.”

Advertisement

“The deliberate act of tagging and vandalizing this mural delivers a strong message,” Siddiqui wrote. “That hate, however ugly, is a reality that exists even in Cambridge. Racism exists in Cambridge. I want everyone to know that this will not be tolerated in Cambridge, by the City Council or our residents.”

Erin Miller, who owns the restaurant, taped a statement to the vandalized mural, urging people to look at what happened.

“This is an act of hate against all of us!” it reads, according to a photo from 7 News. “It’s a violation of all that is decent, good and hopeful in our world. It is meant to cause pain. But we do not have to accept this. The more of us who share the burden of this pain in solidarity, the less power it has.”

Siddiqui said other buildings in the area were also vandalized, but “this is the only one with such a clear message of hate.”

The incident remains under investigation, and no one has been charged as of Thursday afternoon, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, or use the department’s tip line by texting 847411 and beginning the message with TIP650.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Harvard
Harvard petition demands 'accountability' before Trump officials are invited to campus November 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM
A patient takes part in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine also hinges on infrastructure, public attitudes November 19, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Medford, MA: 3/12/2018: Storm clouds over the city....... A sign over Route 93 southbound looking towards the Boston skyline warns of the impending storm. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Local
Why the I-93 carpool lane in Somerville and Medford is coming back earlier than expected November 19, 2020 | 1:56 PM
HIT-AND-RUN
Family mourns 72-year-old mother of 11 killed in Brockton hit-and-run as police seek public's help November 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM
From left, Richard Kane, Cheryl Kane, Richie Kane, and Rob Kane.
Wayland
Family of victims in Wayland murder-suicide speaks out November 19, 2020 | 1:34 PM
FERTILITY
Woman sues after learning her sperm donor was her fertility doctor November 19, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Sharks
An 'extremely unusual' shark sighting on Cape Cod was caught on camera November 19, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Loretta J. Ross.
Cancel culture
'I am challenging the call-out culture' November 19, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chair Monica Palmer, left, talks with Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch before the board's Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 meeting in Detroit. Michigan's largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters' intentions. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Michigan
Wayne County Republican who asked to 'rescind' her vote certifying election results says Trump called her November 19, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Susanne Heger and her husband, Sigi, in front of their home in Bonita Springs, Fla. They will spend six months in the state, rotating between their three homes.Credit...Kendall Short for The New York Times
Snowbirds
How many snowbirds will be flying south for the winter? November 19, 2020 | 10:36 AM
New Hampshire
These N.H. food establishments were fined, warned over lack of masks November 19, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Massachusetts State Police
HIT-AND-RUN
State Police asking for help to identify suspect, car in hit-and-run on Wednesday in Saugus November 19, 2020 | 8:23 AM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 A box full of COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients.
Coronavirus
What infectious disease experts want you to understand about contact tracing and COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 6:59 AM
Politics
Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost 'Obamacare' sign-ups November 19, 2020 | 12:27 AM
In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at the center in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl among the tree's massive branches on Monday, Nov. 16. Now named Rockefeller, the owl was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center for care. (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP)
Animals
Tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree November 18, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Boston, MA: 02-13-2018: Detail of the front page of the Feb. 13, 2018 Boston Herald. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/ ( )
MEDIA
Boston Herald newsstand sales have plummeted over 40% amid COVID-19 November 18, 2020 | 10:14 PM
7-year-old Danny Sheehan got a call from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, days after he gleefully unwrapped an action figure of the superhero.
AQUAMAAAAAAN!!
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa calls Marshfield boy fighting cancer November 18, 2020 | 7:59 PM
A medical worker in full PPE helps transport a patient into University Medical Center amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso on November 17, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.
Coronavirus
A quarter of a million people have died In the U.S. from COVID-19 November 18, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Alex Wong
KATHERINE CLARK
Democrats elect Katherine Clark as assistant House speaker November 18, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh at a morning press conference on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Boston has released a new set of coronavirus metrics. Here's what to know. November 18, 2020 | 5:44 PM
HANOVER
Hanover High School is replacing its mascot, and you can submit logo ideas November 18, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Kimberly Budd
Supreme Judicial Court
Kimberly Budd confirmed as 1st Black female chief of state high court November 18, 2020 | 5:12 PM
A health care employee works at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Miami. Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half, though the numbers are no where near the peak in July.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,744 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths November 18, 2020 | 5:01 PM
In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, students at West Brooklyn Community High School listen to questions posed by their principal during a current events-trivia quiz and pizza party in the school's cafeteria in New York.
School shutdown
New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises November 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/18/2020 Hanalise Huff, MD at Boston Children's Hospital, receives a COVID-19 test from RN Kelly Hogan at Urban League of Boston on Wednesday afternoon. People weathered through long lines at Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, despite temperatures in the 30s. Erin Clark/Globe Staff TOPIC: 19conronamain REPORTER: kay lazar
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker 'concerned' that lines for COVID-19 tests suggest residents are ignoring Thanksgiving guidance November 18, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Shutterstock
ABORTION
Massachusetts Senate passes amendment strengthening abortion rights November 18, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Education
Mass. school district: Verify your Thanksgiving COVID protocols, or kids have to stay home November 18, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Rudolph W. Giuliani listens as President Trump speaks at a news briefing at the White House in September. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Rudy Giuliani
Here's what happened when Rudy Giuliani made his first appearance in federal court in nearly three decades November 18, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Local
A Guatemalan immigrant was arrested by ICE in an East Boston park. Local officials want more information. November 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Jon Super
Linda Pizzuti Henry
Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners November 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM