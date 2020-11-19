Family of victims in Wayland murder-suicide speaks out

The family of the Wayland mother and son who died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night have spoken out about the circumstances surrounding their loved ones’ deaths.

In a statement, the family of Cheryl Kane, 68, and her son, Richard “Richie” Kane Jr., 41, said that Richard suffered from severe mental illness, and was in treatment in the months prior to his death.

Cheryl Kane and her husband, Richard. —Courtesy of Rob Kane

“Cheryl was an incredible mom, a loving friend, and a person that many people counted on,” the statement said. “The kindness that she radiated into the world was, and is, immeasurable and she will be deeply missed. Her beloved son Richie was always close to her heart, and his lifelong battle with mental health issues never deterred that love. Richie spent time in multiple mental healthcare facilities in the months preceding his death and we would like to thank the doctors and caretakers who attempted to improve his condition.

“We are deeply saddened that no amount of professional help or love from his family could prevent this tragedy and we sympathize with other families who have suffered through similar challenges.”

Both Cheryl and Richard Kane Jr. were found dead from gunshot wounds at her Wayland home Monday night, authorities said. Authorities believe Cheryl Kane was killed as she was getting out of her vehicle upon returning home from work, and that Richard Kane Jr. then took his own life.

Read the family’s full statement: