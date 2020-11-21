Cambridge man arrested for allegedly stabbing 47-year-old man, potentially life-threatening injuries
Jose DeLeon, 54, of Cambridge, was arrested at his residence without incident, police said.
A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man, who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, in the leg late Friday night near Central Square in Cambridge, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of 820 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge police said in a tweet.
The victim, a 47-year-old Cambridge man, received medical care on scene before being brought to a local hospital, police said.
