Pedestrian struck in Raynham, seriously injured by vehicle

Police said the victim, who was only identified as a woman, appears to have been struck by a black SUV traveling eastbound as she was attempting to cross the road.

AP
November 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Raynham on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 44.

He said the victim, who was only identified as a woman, appears to have been struck by a black SUV travelling eastbound as she was attempting to cross the road.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The driver, a 56-year-old Bridgewater man, remained on scene and no charges have been filed at this time, Donovan said.

He also said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Rhode Island Transportation

