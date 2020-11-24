A cat who was burned after seeking warmth against a car engine is looking for his owner, or a new home

In late October, a black and white short-haired cat, climbed into a car engine on Monmouth Street in East Boston, likely trying to stay warm during a cold snap.

It was his search for warmth that led the cat, who has since been named Dale, to sustain severe burns and treatment at the MSPCA-Angell.

Dale, who is about three years old, remains on the mend, according to the organization in a press release. It’s been five weeks since the incident, and Dale still has a cast on his leg, which could take about another month to heal, and a plastic cone encircling his fuzzy neck.

Initially, Dale’s injuries weren’t thought to be as bad, but sometimes it takes a few days for burn wounds to worsen as tissue dies, according to Dr. Rebecca Fellman, who works at MSPCA’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

“We’ve been treating him with tissue debridement procedures—removal of dead tissue so that new tissue may heal—as well as with bandaging, antibiotics and pain medication, and even though some of the wounds have not closed because of their size or location, we’re hoping they will eventually heal,” Fellman said in the release.

The quest to find Dale’s owner, or to place him in a new home, continues. Dale didn’t have any tags or a microchip when he was taken in by the MSPCA.

“He’s really friendly and social so we know he once had a home—and we’re hoping that by drawing attention to his plight, an owner may step forward to claim him,” Victoria Doynsky, manager of the MSPCA’s adoption center in Boston, said.

If Dale’s owner doesn’t claim him, he’ll be placed in a new home when he’s recovered, the organization said.