27 displaced in New Bedford after turkey frying sparks fire

The fire began Thursday morning as residents were trying to fry a turkey on their back deck. Three buildings were damaged, and 27 residents were displaced.

AP
November 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — An attempt to fry a turkey on Thanksgiving Day touched off a blaze that damaged three buildings and displaced 27 people in New Bedford.

WCVB-TV reports the fire began Thursday morning as residents were trying to fry a turkey on their back deck. The fire quickly spread to structures on both sides, causing extensive internal damage.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the incident was a reminder of the dangers involved in frying turkeys and that similar incidents had occurred in his city and throughout the country in the past.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The Red Cross was assisting 27 individuals who lived in the three buildings.

