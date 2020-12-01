Women plead guilty in sex sting involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Lei Wang, 41, and Shen Mingbi, 60, each pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting another to commit prostitution, records show.

The Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.
The Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
December 1, 2020

Related Links

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two of four women charged in a South Florida prostitution sting that also involved New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have taken plea deals this week, court records show.

Lei Wang, 41, and Shen Mingbi, 60, each pleaded guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court to one count of soliciting another to commit prostitution, records show. They were fined $5,000 each and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

A misdemeanor charge against Kraft was dropped earlier this year after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex. Kraft had pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.

Advertisement

Two other women who worked at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter previously reached deals with prosecutors. Hua Zhang, 59, pleaded guilty last month to two misdemeanors. Lei Chen, 45, pleaded guilty to eight counts of offering to commit prostitution in February.

The four women, Kraft and two dozen other men were charged in February 2019 in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included the installation of video cameras in the Orchids of Asia’s lobby and rooms under the ruse that a bomb threat required its evacuation. Police say the recordings show Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Those recordings where later thrown out after a county court judge ruled the warrant allowing the cameras’ installation didn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of innocent customers who received legal massages. An appeals court sided with the judge.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg dropped the charges against Kraft and the other men in September, explaining that without the video recordings, there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Business Football Crime Florida Sports Patriots NFL Robert Kraft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
This picture shows an image taken by the camera attached to the Chang'e-5 spacecraft during its landing process on the moon. An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the Moon on December 1, state media reported, the latest milestone in a mission to collect samples from the lunar surface.
Moon samples
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth December 1, 2020 | 11:37 PM
The headquarters of the drugmaker Moderna in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2020. Moderna said it would apply on Monday to the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
VACCINE
Most of Moderna's vaccine will be made in Massachusetts, co-founder says December 1, 2020 | 11:01 PM
TRUMP 2024
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party December 1, 2020 | 10:10 PM
FILE -- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, arrives to speak to reporters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. Giuliani has been at the forefront of promoting the president’s baseless claims of election irregularities. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS
Trump has discussed pardons for his 3 eldest children and Giuliani with advisers December 1, 2020 | 9:35 PM
Boston, MA - 12/1/2020: Clerk of the Senate Michael Hurley carries the policing bill from the Senate Chamber at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on December 01, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic Clerk of the Senate Michael Hurley Clerk of the House of Representatives Steven James Senate President Karen Spilka State Senator Sonia Chang-Daz
POLICE REFORM
Massachusetts House and Senate pass police reform bill December 1, 2020 | 9:02 PM
David L. Ryan
Boston Foundation
Lee Pelton, Emerson president, will be Boston Foundations next CEO December 1, 2020 | 8:56 PM
Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
Janet Mills
Maine governor quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure December 1, 2020 | 8:47 PM
The Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. In a deal announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft.
WORK FROM HOME
What Salesforce's acquisition of Slack could mean for remote work December 1, 2020 | 8:20 PM
malden thumbnail
MALDEN
Police investigating fatal shooting in Malden December 1, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Gabriel Sterling, voting systems manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
2020 ELECTION
'This has to stop': Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters December 1, 2020 | 7:10 PM
BOSTON MA. - DECEMBER 1: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives his daily Covid-19 update at City Hall on December 1, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Walsh doesn’t anticipate Boston schools reopening before Christmas December 1, 2020 | 6:41 PM
VACCINE
CDC panel recommends who should get vaccine first December 1, 2020 | 6:13 PM
11VirusPrison Boston, MA 11/10/20 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (cq) holds an availability after the press conference. Several officials speak in front of the Massachusetts State House to call for the release of prisoners endangered by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley weighs in on new Massachusetts police reform bill December 1, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Slack Technologies Inc. signage is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Technology
Salesforce to buy work chat service Slack for $27.7 billion December 1, 2020 | 5:31 PM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 Tubes wait to be used by Mass General employees for COVID-19 tests at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients. Erin Clark / Globe Staff TOPIC: 12hospitalprep
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,845 new COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths December 1, 2020 | 5:03 PM
A person of interest as caught on surveillance video footage shared by Waltham police.
Crime
'There is definitely a fear factor in our city right now. We’ve never experienced anything like this.' December 1, 2020 | 4:27 PM
William Barr, U.S. attorney general, center, wears a protective mask while departing from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Few Republican officeholders have been willing to publicly dispute President Donald Trump as he attacks the integrity of the election system, underscoring how he will remain a potent force in GOP politics even if he ultimately loses the White House.
2020 election
William Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome December 1, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Politics
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation December 1, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy stands during his 2019 arraignment at district court in Springfield.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy
NTSB: Pickup driver's drug use critical in death of 7 bikers December 1, 2020 | 2:52 PM
In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, photo provided by Kelsea Dockham, rocks mark the location where a metal monolith once stood in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Spanish Valley, Utah south of Moab near Canyonlands National Park. The mysterious silver monolith that was placed there has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said. (Kelsea Dockham/Canyon State Overland via AP)
National
'As they walked off with the pieces, one of them said, ‘Leave no trace'' December 1, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Police Reform
Massachusetts lawmakers finalize police accountability bill December 1, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Politics
Pushed to rush, FDA head says feds will get vaccine 'right' December 1, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Jabin Botsford
THE WHITE HOUSE
Virus concerns haven't altered White House plan for a packed season of holiday parties December 1, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Methuen
Police chief gave favors to councilors who made him one of the highest-paid law enforcement officers December 1, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Politics
Mnuchin defends shut down of Fed emergency loan programs December 1, 2020 | 12:26 PM
The Boston Globe
Local
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in pesticide used on millions of Mass. acres when spraying for mosquitos December 1, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Jozsef Szajer
Hungarian politician resigns after fleeing Brussels 'sex party' December 1, 2020 | 12:21 PM
A passerby walks past a storefront with store closing signs in Boston.
SMALL BUSINESS IMPACT
Report: Massachusetts small business revenue down 44% amid pandemic December 1, 2020 | 11:51 AM
23coronamain - 11/23/2020 - Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference regarding the state's response to COVID-19 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Nov. 23, 2020. Governor Charlie Baker on Monday unveiled the stateÕs new #GetBackMass ad campaign to encourage people to keep taking COVID-19 precautions, so they can return to many of their cherished pre-pandemic pastimes with friends and relatives sooner rather than later. (Sam Doran/Pool)
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker says 'too many' COVID-19 clusters are stemming from religious gatherings December 1, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Screens encouraging MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene are displayed at the South Station Red Line stop.
Coronavirus
Brigham and Women’s doctor says battling COVID-19 stigma is ‘critical’ for controlling pandemic December 1, 2020 | 11:05 AM