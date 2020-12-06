DCU Field Hospital in Worcester opens up for non-Covid care

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The DCU Field Hospital is set to open its doors Sunday in Worcester as a location where stable non-COVID-19 patients would be transferred from other hospitals.

WHDH reports the field hospital does not service walk-ins or emergency cases.

“It’s really important to us that people continue to get their non-Covid care,” said DCU Field Hospital Medical director John Broach.

The field hospital will ensure hospitals have the capacity to take care of sicker COVID-19 patients and people with heart attacks, strokes, and other ailments that require hospitalization, he said.

Broach said officials are predicting increased hospitalizations over the next several weeks.

’We see the caseload rising right now, and I think we’ll see the hospitalizations rise a week to two weeks from now,” Broach said.