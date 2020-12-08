Woman, 21, dies in multi-car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

A 21-year-old Taunton woman died Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said. The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement Monday. Another woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

State Police said they responded at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound, where a 21-year-old woman driving a 2008 Toyota Camry hit the median barrier between the two sides of the highway.

After her car stopped in the center lane, the woman got out to look at the damage when she and her car were hit by a 24-year-old Braintree woman driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty, State Police said.