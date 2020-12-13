FROM

Weary of crisis, some wary of vaccine, Mass. residents still optimistic, new poll finds

A new poll by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe found that Massachusetts residents are split on whether to quickly get a vaccine, but remain optimistic that key parts of life will be returning to normal in the next year.

David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Sunrise in Boston this month as seen from East Boston.
By
December 13, 2020

Weary of the coronavirus crisis and split on whether to quickly get a vaccine, most people in Massachusetts nonetheless are optimistic about their future and believe key parts of life will be returning to normal in the next year, a new poll by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe found.

At the same time, signs of deeper distress started to appear among residents as a pernicious second surge bears down on Massachusetts, with a growing minority souring on the state’s direction.

More than 7 in 10 residents approve of the way Governor Charlie Baker has handled the crisis, but his numbers have dipped since June. More people, especially young workers, say they’re worried about the toll the pandemic is taking on their financial health.

