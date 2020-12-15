A white shark scientist supergroup is scrambling to stay ahead of the increasingly frequent visitors

"Ultimately, we aim to improve understanding of white shark life history, movements, habitat use and behavior.”

In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach.
In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 15, 2020 | 1:41 PM

A summer of social distancing among people didn’t mean that sharks kept their distance from New England shores.

This summer marked Maine’s first recorded fatal shark attack, just two years after a Revere man was killed during an attack off Wellfleet beach, and a New York man was injured in a separate attack that same summer while at Longnook Beach in Truro.

Now, a consortium has formed among entities studying white sharks along the northeastern seaboard. Dubbed the New England White Shark Consortium, the group was formed “with growing sightings of white sharks from Rhode Island to Canada,” according to a press release from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Advertisement

The new consortium includes the conservancy, plus the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Maine Department of Marine Resources, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, UMass Amherst, UMass Dartmouth – School of Marine Science and Technology, Atlantic Shark Institute, New England Aquarium, Arizona State University, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

According to Megan Winton, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s chief research scientist, the consortium aims to study the sharks, and provide information that can help with safety at beaches.

“The concept of the consortium was to assemble scientists from individual institutions that have partnered on various white shark projects in New England and Canada, under the umbrella of one collaborative organization,” she said in an email to Boston.com. “The consortium provides opportunity for researchers working throughout the region to leverage everyone’s collective expertise. Ultimately, we aim to improve understanding of white shark life history, movements, habitat use and behavior.”

Much attention has been focused on sharks over the last few years, with more sharks tagged in 2019 than in any other year, and with the fatal shark attacks off Wellfleet and Maine. But sharks have always swum along the New England coast, even though there’s been a lower prevalence of them, according to Winton.

Advertisement

“From catch records, we know white sharks historically occurred in the waters off New England and Atlantic Canada but, at least for most of our lifetimes, they’ve been relatively infrequent visitors,” Winton said. “That’s because 1) the white shark population in the region declined pretty dramatically (by some estimates as much as 80%) in the latter half of the previous century as a result of increases in commercial and recreational fishing pressure and 2) the abundance of seals, a preferred prey item for white sharks, was very low.”

But there are indications that the population may be recovering, according to Winton. There’s been increases in both sharks being accidentally caught, as well as sightings, in the western North Atlantic, she said. 

“Though the trends for the broader region are still uncertain, white shark abundance along the coast of Cape Cod has definitely increased over the past decade,” she said. “The population has shifted its distribution to prey upon the local population of gray seals, which have recolonized the region following the prohibition of bounty hunting by the state of Massachusetts in the 1960s and the passage of the Marine Mammal Protection Act by the federal government in 1972.”

The increase in sightings is also reflective of the increase in shark-related efforts. In an interview with Boston.com in August 2019, Greg Skomal, the program manager and senior scientist for the Massachusetts Shark Research Program, noted that having additional people looking for sharks makes a difference.

“There’s a greater level of effort out there looking for sharks and that has resulted in more information and more communication and more closures of swimming waters,” he told Boston.com in an interview at the time. “And that’s what this perceived increase in sightings and beach closures can be attributed to.”

Advertisement

With the new consortium in place, experts are looking to not only add to what is currently known about sharks, but also help to educate people and increase safety, according to the announcement on the effort.

Along with that, in 2019 the conservancy started to collaborate with the state Division of Marine Fisheries focused on public safety, according to the conservancy in a press release. The group has also worked with the state, the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at New England Aquarium, the University of New England and Arizona State University to tag sharks found off Cape Cod.

“The tags measure the 3D movements of white sharks and record video footage that will be used to characterize the hunting tactics of the species in the region and better understand circumstances associated with predatory behavior,” the conservancy said.

The work, according to Winton, has helped with creating what she called a “shark forecast.”

“The results of all of these projects are being used to identify areas and conditions during which white sharks are most likely to overlap with recreational water users and will provide science-based information to improve public safety practices,” she said in a conservancy release. “For Cape Cod, data collected are also being used to develop and evaluate a dynamic outreach product that will use near real-time satellite-derived measures of environmental conditions to produce ‘shark forecast’ maps that can be used to alert beachgoers when conditions indicate a high probability of white shark presence.”

Being able to know when sharks may be more apt to be along New England coastlines is helpful not just for people, but also sharks.

“Human-wildlife conflict may pose the greatest threat to the long-term conservation of white sharks,” Cynthia Wigren, CEO of the conservancy, said in the release. “These robust research studies will benefit both the public and the white shark species. By working collaboratively across Cape Cod and throughout the region, we can draw from the individual expertise while tapping into lessons learned from other white shark hotspots around the world.”  

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Sharks The Cape

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears December 15, 2020 | 1:25 PM
14saugus. Mark Bertrand, the Saugus High boys’ varsity basketball coach, died after he was trapped by a Bobcat machine at his home on 31 Woodland Ave. on Saturday December 12, 2020. photo courtsey Bertrand Family
Obituaries
Read the obituary for beloved Saugus basketball coach Mark Bertrand December 15, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Skiing
This Maine ski mountain just reopened after a 5-year hiatus December 15, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference Wednesday at the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker holds press conference on COVID-19 response December 15, 2020 | 11:50 AM
DARK WINTER
‘The next six weeks are going to be really, really bad’ December 15, 2020 | 11:38 AM
The five candidates seeking to replace Secretary of State John Kerry in the US Senate held their first debates on March 27. The debates were split into two sessions, with the Republican candidates (Gabriel Gomez, Mike Sullivan, Dan Winslow) discussing the issues for 30 minutes, before the Democratic candidates (Stephen Lynch and Ed Markey) had their turn.Pictured: Sign-holders for Lynch and Markey were out in force outside the entrance to WCVB-TV in Needham prior to the debate. Channel 5 hosted the debate sessions.
WCVB
Comcast will keep airing WCVB throughout all of Massachusetts after all December 15, 2020 | 11:16 AM
LIVE UPDATES
Vaccines arriving at facilities around Mass. December 15, 2020 | 10:14 AM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes part in an interview with One America News Network (OAN) outside the White House on November 18.
RIGHT-WING MEDIA
Inside the right-wing media bubble, where the myth of a Trump win lives on December 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
The headquarters of Moderna in Cambridge.
Moderna vaccine
FDA review clears path for second coronavirus vaccine, this one by Cambridge-based Moderna December 15, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Politics
Church vandalism exposes divisions over faith and politics December 15, 2020 | 7:39 AM
FILE -- The Treasury Department in Washington, April 14, 2020. In one of the most sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years, email systems were breached at the Treasury and Commerce Departments. Other breaches are under investigation. (Ting Shen/The New York Times)
Local
Mass. says no systems appear compromised following massive hack of US networks December 14, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Boston Medical Center staffers celebrate the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine.
CATHARSIS
'Feeling good as hell': BMC staff celebrate vaccine shipment in jubilant dance video December 14, 2020 | 10:22 PM
.
CRIME
Timilty Middle School dean charged with raping an underage former student December 14, 2020 | 10:19 PM
Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius speaks during a press briefing that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gave as an update on COVID and the Boston public school's plan outside of the Boston City Hall Wednesday morning.
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Walsh supports BPS superintendent, 'doesn't understand' union's no confidence vote December 14, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Politics
In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect December 14, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Charles Fiore's Christmas lights display in Wilmington
TRAFFIC LIGHTS
This Massachusetts Christmas lights display won a national contest, and it's causing traffic issues December 14, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Chip Somodevilla
PRESIDENT-ELECT
'Democracy prevailed': Biden aims to unify divided nation December 14, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Kerri Mulvey, who is working from home, sits with her 8-year-old son Soren Nelligan while he does his school work in the kitchen of their Framingham home on Oct. 29, 2020.
Remote Learning
Boston school officials report rise in students missing classes as course failures increase December 14, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Danielle Allen
Politics
Harvard professor exploring run for Massachusetts governor December 14, 2020 | 6:05 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas December 14, 2020 | 6:00 PM
World War II veteran Margaret Klessens, 96, is the first VA patient to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
VACCINE
WWII vet in Bedford is first VA patient to get vaccine December 14, 2020 | 5:57 PM
President-elect
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory December 14, 2020 | 5:46 PM
The MBTA proposed
MBTA cuts
The MBTA is changing its proposed service cuts. Here's how. December 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew on the vast majority of residents to curb coronavirus transmission, deepening measures to stop a rapid outbreak while stopping short of a full lockdown. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,572 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths December 14, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at a Dec. 10 press conference
Coronavirus
Boston and other communities are rolling back on their reopening plans. Here's what to know. December 14, 2020 | 4:46 PM
BOSTON, MA. - DECEMBER 14: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh holds a press conference at Faneuil Hall to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic on December 14, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/Pool)/
BOSTON RESTRICTIONS
Read the full order on the new COVID-19 restrictions in Boston December 14, 2020 | 4:16 PM
People shred what they're leaving behind at the Cambridge Historical Society's Good Riddance 2020 event.
'Good Riddance 2020'
A Cambridge event allowed people to shred their worst memories of 2020 December 14, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Providence, RI 12/14/2020: Dr. Christian Arbelaez, cq, is the first to get the coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. At Rhode Island Hospital, Lifespan high-risk health care employees including housekeeping, nursing, respiratory therapy, intensive care, and emergency medicine got the first does or the coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
COVID-19 VACCINE
Watch: Doctor receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island December 14, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Politics
Top US officials expected to get COVID-19 vaccine this week December 14, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Victor Mendoza, Certified Pharmacy Technician at Boston Medical Center, left, signs off on the package containing the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine delivered to BMC to determine if the shipment has maintained the correct temperature.
Coronavirus
COVID vaccines are coming: Here's when and where the shots will start in Mass. December 14, 2020 | 1:37 PM