Firefighters gift toys, money to mother, 2 young children displaced in South End fire

An online fundraiser continues for Alicia Soto and her two young children.

Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey, second from left, shows the toys to Anabele.
Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey, second from left, shows the toys to Anabele. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 16, 2020 | 3:02 PM

Related Links

Two weeks ago, a fire tore through a South End brownstone, displacing a 34-year-old mom and her two young children.

On Tuesday, the family again saw city firefighters, but this time under different circumstances. At the fire station in Charlestown, Alicia Soto and her daughters, Anabele, 7, and 6-month-old Amelia, were given a dollhouse and other toys, plus $1,000 from the union representing Boston firefighters, and additional help from some other community groups, according to The Boston Globe.

The Dec. 2 fire at 68 West Newton St. is thought to have been caused by a first-floor electrical problem, the newspaper reported. The family couldn’t evacuate their third floor apartment through a hallway due to smoke, and instead used the fire escape, where firefighters helped them to safety.

Advertisement

An online fundraiser continues for Soto and her children. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised over $16,000 with a stated goal of $20,000.

Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. On left is John Soares, President of Boston Firefighters Local 718, and next to him is Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey. — Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in New Ashford, Mass. A powerful winter storm that’s been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend. (GIllian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Local
How a shortage of snowplow drivers due to COVID-19 in Massachusetts could affect the storm response December 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
LynnCovidTesting Lynn, MA 12/3/20 Emily Martin (cq), right, of Cambridge and Scott Lucid (cq), of Peabody, wait in line. She will be taking her second test; his third. People park in the large lot behind the City of Lynn Fire Department headquarters for COVID-19 testing, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. People stay in their cars and then line up on foot to go in a small unit to be tested. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
WINTER SURGE
UMass model projects rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts to level off in January December 16, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Politics
Watch: Kamala Harris shares what she’ll be thinking about when she takes her historic oath of office December 16, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA--12/1/20-- Governor Charlie Baker gives opening remarks at the Swearing-In Ceremony for SJC Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Weather
Livestream: Charlie Baker to give update on tonight's snowstorm December 16, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Schools
Over 100 education unions issue vote of no confidence against Commissioner Jeffrey Riley December 16, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Politics
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill December 16, 2020 | 11:30 AM
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is readied for the vaccinating staff at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The first shots were given in the American mass vaccination campaign on Monday, opening a new chapter in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (Kathryn Gamble/The New York Times)
VACCINE MYTHS
Rhode Island doctor debunks myths about COVID-19 vaccine as rollout gets underway December 16, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Melina Mara
Trump vs. McConnell
Trump lashes out at McConnell for recognizing Biden's victory December 16, 2020 | 8:49 AM
FILE -- Gina McCarthy, former chief of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, in Manhattan, March 2, 2020. McCarthy will serve as senior White House adviser on climate change to President-elect Joe Biden, coordinating climate change policy throughout the government. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times)
GINA McCarthy
Biden to pick Boston's Gina McCarthy for top domestic climate job December 16, 2020 | 12:05 AM
Politics
Negotiators report progress on long-delayed COVID aid bill December 15, 2020 | 10:36 PM
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
NOT SO JOLLY
Santa and Mrs. Claus may have exposed 50 Georgia children to coronavirus December 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
POLITICS
McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress December 15, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Boston, MA: 12-10-20: Pictured at the annual Boston Common menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, speaking to the crowd with the Massachusetts State House in the backround. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
holiday gatherings
Massachusetts releases COVID-19 guidelines for celebrating the December holidays December 15, 2020 | 7:28 PM
One of dozens of stolen bikes recovered in Boston.
DUDE, WHERE'S MY BIKE?
Have you had your bike stolen? Check with BPD: They've recovered dozens December 15, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
CRIME
Woman charged with robbing store with needle she claimed was 'infected with AIDS' December 15, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Pete Buttigieg
AP sources: Joe Biden to pick Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary December 15, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson spoke to the media at the Bristol County Sheriff's correctional complex in Dartmouth on May 2.
Local
In scathing report, Mass. AG's office says Bristol County Sheriff's Office violated the civil rights of ICE detainees December 15, 2020 | 5:44 PM
A USPS carrier delivers mail.
HOLIDAY MAIL
Here's how the USPS and UPS are handling the 'historic' volume of mail during the holidays December 15, 2020 | 5:29 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a health care employee works at a COVID-19 testing site at Crandon Park in Miami. After a punishing fall that left hospital struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,720 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths December 15, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Boston 06/12/2020 Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo looks as a new transgender flag was hoisted at the Mass. State House to honor the 50th anniversary of the Pride parade. The parade has been cancelled this year because of COVID-19. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Massachusetts House plans to override Charlie Baker on abortion access measure December 15, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Planet Fitness.
Coronavirus
'There is zero evidence': Planet Fitness slams Boston's coronavirus reopening rollback December 15, 2020 | 3:12 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany participates in a White House briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Electoral College has voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Kayleigh McEnany
Watch: CNN's Jim Acosta calls out Kayleigh McEnany for 'disinformation' December 15, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
CHARLIE BAKER
Approval of Charlie Baker's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has slipped. But he's still pretty popular, one poll shows. December 15, 2020 | 2:43 PM
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: A homeless panhandler checks his bucket for money along Wall Street where much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020 in New York City. New York City, which has been the hardest hit city in America from COVIT-19, is starting to see a slowdown in hospital visits and a lowering of the daily death rate from the virus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Panhandling
Top state court strikes down Massachusetts's anti-panhandling law December 15, 2020 | 1:54 PM
In this May, 22, 2019, photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach.
Sharks
A supergroup of shark experts is scrambling to stay ahead of the increasingly frequent visitors December 15, 2020 | 1:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/07/2020: 08walshcuts --The MBTA South Station in the weekday morning during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday blasted proposed service cuts to the MBTA, asserting during a news conference that the measures would harm the most vulnerable city residents and cut hundreds of jobs. Let's take a look at t commuters (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
MBTA cuts
MBTA board approves service cuts December 15, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Politics
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears December 15, 2020 | 1:25 PM
14saugus. Mark Bertrand, the Saugus High boys’ varsity basketball coach, died after he was trapped by a Bobcat machine at his home on 31 Woodland Ave. on Saturday December 12, 2020. photo courtsey Bertrand Family
Obituaries
Read the obituary for beloved Saugus basketball coach Mark Bertrand December 15, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Skiing
This Maine ski mountain just reopened after a 5-year hiatus December 15, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference Wednesday at the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker holds press conference on COVID-19 response December 15, 2020 | 11:50 AM