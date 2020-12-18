Let us know: What will make headlines in 2021? And what do you want to see change?

2020 is almost over. Tell us your predictions for next year.

David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Sunrise in Boston this month as seen from East Boston. –David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 18, 2020 | 2:09 PM

No surprises here: 2020 was rough.

We won’t get into that, though — we know how difficult a year it’s been for so many, in so many ways.

So as we prepare to say good riddance, let’s look toward what’s to come in 2021. After all, there already are a few things that could make for the biggest headlines of the new year.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has made it to hospitals in Massachusetts and around the country, and another vaccine — one created by Cambridge-based Moderna — should be rolling out soon.

While the vaccines may be signs that there is a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, it goes without saying we’re still in the thick of it — and likely will be for some time. How exactly the country will recover from the health crisis — from unemployment and financial ruin to substantial grief, loss, and illness — will loom large in 2021. Finding the way out will be the task before the incoming presidential administration.

The results of the 2020 presidential election were officially finalized earlier this week when the Electoral College gathered to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president, respectively, of the United States. And once the holidays are over, Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20, will be here before we know it.

While it may be all too easy to get overwhelmed again by what’s coming next, there will be — as always, if you look for them — glimmers of hope.

Could we finally see the end of the work-from-home lockdown and get out of the house? Will students and teachers be able to meet in-person, every day, once more, hopefully soon? Perhaps above all else, maybe we’ll be able to see those friends and loved ones somewhere else besides a Zoom call in the new year.

And even if all else fails, maybe Boston sports fans could have more to celebrate than they did in 2020.

But we want to hear from you about what you see on the horizon: What stories will be the big newsmakers of 2021, both in New England and beyond? And what do you personally want to see most change or happen in the new year? Answer the poll below, or email us at community@boston.com, and we’ll share your responses in an article before year’s end.

